South Carolina Kentucky Basketball

Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler receives instruction from head coach John Calipari during the Wildcats’ loss to South Carolina on Jan. 10 in Lexington.

 Associated Press

There isn’t a program in the country that wouldn’t want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season.

That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, and transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game. This year he leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.

