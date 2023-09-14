Kentucky’s 2022 defense finished as the 12th best in America in large part due to its ability to get off the field on third down, despite struggles creating turnovers.
The Wildcats allowed opposing offenses to convert on just 33.3% (57-for-171) of third downs. However, the team averaged just 1.3 takeaways per game, ranking 82nd in the country.
Through two weeks, Kentucky’s 2023 third-down defense has taken a major step back from last season, but its ability to create turnovers has improved.
Kentucky is allowing opponents to convert on 51.9% of its third-down plays, which ranks tied for 122nd in the country and worst in the SEC. It allowed Ball State to convert at a 52.9% clip and Eastern Kentucky to convert at a 50% clip.
“At times, third downs can be like turnovers where it can come in bunches and you can play really good in some games and sometimes it’s a matchup deal like how certain windows match up and what style of defense you play can match up to a certain area of third down really well,” defensive coordinator Brad White said Tuesday. “Where we need to be better is in that third and medium and really, it’s a hard down and distance, that three to six, because if you want to get in man and sticky and they run all those mesh routes and picks and you saw what happened against South Carolina last year when we got a guy picked and the next thing you know, it’s a 45-yard gain on third-and-three.
“But then, if you play zone, if some guy doesn’t match up perfectly if the rush doesn’t rush exactly right, the QB can scramble then some guy feels like I gotta come out of coverage and he jumps over.
“So there’s, there’s a lot of variables, the longer the down goes, the more exotic you can get, the more things you can do, so we’ve got to keep them in some longer distance,” White said. “That’s what we did last year really well. That’s why we played such good third-down defense. It was seven plus a large chunk, and we gotta get back to that.”
Through two weeks, UK has allowed plays of 3rd-and-7 or longer to be converted at a 46.1% clip.
So how do the Wildcats fix its third down woes?
It all starts with communication.
“Just locking in more, watching more film, especially on that third down so that we can know what we’re getting and then just communicate,” safety Zion Childress said. “Talk to each other, make sure that we all know the call, we’re all on the same page, and we’re all playing the same thing.”
“Third downs are a big thing for us,” cornerback Maxwell Hairston added. “Going to steady improvement on third down just goes by locking in and focusing on the call, getting the full call and making sure that we execute.”
Creating turnovers, however, is a trend Kentucky hopes to continue.
In each of its two games this season, the Wildcats have forced a pair of turnovers. In its Week 1 win, Alex Afari forced a fumble that Jalen Geiger returned for a 69-yard touchdown, while Hairston forced a second Ball State fumble that was scooped up by Jordan Lovett.
Against EKU, Trevin Wallace forced a fumble that Afari recovered, and Hairston grabbed his first career interception and the Cats’ first pick of the season.
With four forced turnovers, Kentucky’s defense ranks tied for 32nd in the nation at creating takeaways, and the team’s three fumble recoveries rank tied with Ole Miss for the SEC lead.
“It feels good that we’re making plays, doing everything that we practice,” Hairston said. “We just want to keep going and keep getting better every week.”
“It really started in the spring,” Childress said of the unit’s emphasis on creating turnovers. “We, as a secondary, we came together and was like that’s what we want our identity to be based upon. We wanted to be known as a secondary that creates turnovers. That just kind of trickled down to the whole defense.”
As a whole, Kentucky ranks 44th in total defense, allowing just 303 yards per game; ranks 25th in stopping the run, allowing just 82 yards per game; and 75th against the pass, allowing 221 yards per game, a number inflated by its struggles on third down.
The defense has also combined for 5 sacks, which ranks tied for 49th most in the nation and seventh in the SEC.
The final step to putting things all together is fixing its poor third-down defense.
“Being able to put everything together, being able to apply it all to the game, when we see it in practice and fixing the little mental errors that we make ... that is gonna take us to that next level,” Hairston said.
