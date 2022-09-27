The No. 7-ranked Kentucky Wildcats have one of America’s top defenses.
Through four games, all of which have ended with Kentucky victories, the defense ranks 17th overall in the country, allowing 272 yards per game.
The defense ranks 33rd in the nation against the run, allowing 108.2 yards per game on the ground, and 15th against the pass, allowing just 163.8 yards per game through the air.
One area of struggle, however, has been allowing explosive plays. Kentucky has allowed 11 plays of over 20 yards and three plays going for over 40 yards, including two going for longer than 60 yards.
Its longest play allowed came in its 31-0 win over Youngstown State when running back Jaleel McLaughlin turned a screen pass into a 64-yard gain.
“That was a well-designed setup, the screen, and hit it for a good, explosive play,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said after the win over the Penguins. “Credit to them, you know, for hitting a good play.”
Explosive plays were again an issue Saturday against Northern Illinois.
Antario Brown broke off a 20-yard run on the game’s opening possession to move the Huskies inside the red zone, where it eventually scored a touchdown. An Ethan Hampton 20-yard pass to Cole Tucker set up a touchdown right before halftime; a 24-yard pass to Fabian McCray led to a field goal; and a 63-yard pass to Kacper Rutkiewicz set up a late touchdown to move NIU within one possession.
“They hit the big, explosive play on the first down well, after the three. They come back and get the explosive play when we were up 14 and we knew the absolute exact play that was coming,” Stoops said postgame. “And, if I’m not mistaken, the corner and one of our defenders ran into each other and created the explosive, which is not good in that situation. You got to make them work for their yards.”
There’s urgency to tighten up the defense as Kentucky heads to Ole Miss on Saturday to take on the No. 14 Rebels, which is known for its explosive offense.
Led by offensive mastermind Lane Kiffin, the Rebels’ offense ranks 20th in America, averaging 488 yards per game — and ranks near the top in the country, gaining 6.55 yards per play.
Ole Miss is led by its running game, which ranks fourth best in the country and No. 1 in the SEC, averaging 280.8 yards per game, including averaging 5.79 yards per attempt, which is eighth best in the country.
“They’re going to go with extremely high tempo, they are running the ball extremely effective,” Stoops said.
More from this section
Ole Miss has a pair of dynamic running backs in Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans.
Judkins ranks second in the SEC with 429 rushing yards. He’s scored five touchdowns on the ground and is averaging 6.1 yards per cary.
Evans ranks fourth in the conference with 365 rushing yards. The TCU transfer has added four scores and is averaging 6.2 yards per carry.
Judkins has a season-long 36-yard run, a 34-yard run and 24-yard run under his belt, while Evans has a season-long 46-yard run, a 26-yard run and 20-yard run on his stat sheet.
“They have two tremendous tailbacks, really three or so (Ulysses Bentley IV) but two (Judkns and Evans) that will play against us that are playing at a very high level, along with their quarterback,” Stoops said.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart has also been effective in the ground game, rushing for 201 yards so far this season. He’s averaging 6.9 yards per attempt, has a season-long 36-yard run and also has a 25-yard and 20-yard run this year.
Dart, a USC-transfer in his first year starting for Ole Miss, has been inconsistent in the passing game, but has created explosive plays through the air as well.
The Ole Miss passing offense ranks just 97th in the country, averaging 207.2 yards per game, but Dart has a season-long 51-yard completion to Jonathan Mingo this season.
In total, Dart has thrown for 697 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.
“I think he’s a really good player,” Stoops said of Dart. “He’s getting better with every rep. He’s explosive. He’s making good decisions.
“You can see when they’re clicking and in a rhythm,” Stoops said. “He’s very talented. He can run, makes good decisions, could throw it. Like I said, they’re sitting on a lot of explosives that they’re setting up. They could do a lot of different things.”
Mingo is averaging 21.4 yards per reception on his 12 catches, while Malik Heath is averaging 16.9 yards per reception and has a 31-yard grab.
Kentucky will, however, be the toughest defense Ole Miss has faced. The Rebels’ four victories have come against Troy, ranked 56th in total defense, Tulsa (77th), Georgia Tech (101st) and Central Arkansas, which is an FCS opponent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.