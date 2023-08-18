In the early stages of fall camp, Kentucky’s defense has essentially been viewed as the “safe bet” for the Wildcats, but areas of concern remain just two weeks away from the season opener — most notably in how UK’s secondary responds in big moments.
Liam Coen returns as UK’s offensive coordinator, and on paper, the Cats look deeper and more balanced than they have been in several seasons. But, still, question marks linger as to whether Kentucky can rekindle the Coen magic from 2021. UK also brought in Jay Boulware to help revamp the special-teams unit, which was sorely lacking last fall.
With Brad White back for his fifth season as defensive coordinator, Kentucky’s defense is considered a virtual lock to continue its recent strong play. However, after losing starting cornerbacks Carrington Valentine and Keidron Smith, as well as numerous other defensive starters, the Cats are hoping it all comes together soon.
Saturday’s scrimmage presented mixed results.
“I want to continue to see those guys be consistent on every day,” said defensive backs coach Chris Collins. “There’s some high days, some low days — I want to be consistent. Understand the challenge of playing the ball at this level on every day, especially against the guys we have in practice — I got to be on my ‘A’ game. They’re getting opportunities to really develop their skill set.
“We want to win more (plays) than we lose and not let the good play or bad play linger.”
Multiple times throughout the offseason, UK’s coaches have stressed the need for their secondary to mentally move on after giving up chunk yardage. If the Cats’ defensive backs are hanging their heads or getting too caught up in individual plays — especially in the ultra-competitive SEC — they’re in for a long season.
And, of course, there are high standards to meet.
Last year, UK finished as the ninth-best defense in the FBS against the pass, limiting opponents to only 170.8 yards per game through the air.
Although UK’s secondary is unproven, there’s still plenty of talent within the group. Senior Jalen Geiger returns and appears to be healthy after missing most of last season with a knee injury. In his place last fall, sophomore Jordan Lovett stepped in and eventually finished second on the team with 62 tackles.
With the returning experience of juniors Zion Childress and Andru Phillips, along with the development of sophomores Alex Afari Jr., Max Hairston and Jordan Robinson, and the addition of sophomore transfers Jantzen Dunn (Ohio State, after starring at South Warren High School) and JQ Hardaway (Cincinnati), Kentucky will have all the tools to put together a productive secondary.
According to Hardaway, the Cats have already been building chemistry.
“I feel like it’s coming together really well,” he said. “We all have different personalities — we got some very loud guys, some quiet guys, some chill, mellow guys, but we all blend in very well.
“They always have my back. I never feel like I don’t have help. I always trust my guys, and they help me play fast and trust myself.”
As simple as it sounds, Kentucky has placed an emphasis on the defensive fundamentals thus far. The rest, Cats coaches hope, will be developed over time.
“If you’re in somewhere close, I want to see as many guys springing to the ball and getting their eyes to the sideline and getting to the next down,” White said. “There’s some good individual efforts on certain days, but no one had this unbelievable standout scrimmage, nobody had a really poor scrimmage. I was really pleased with some of the tackling we had.”
When asked about UK’s tackling mentality, Hardaway just grinned.
“We’re aggressive,” he said. “There are some guys that want to get to the ball and want to hit, they’re not going to shy away. It’s a good look.”
It’s a good look for now, certainly, but the Cats have to put it all together when it counts — and the first test comes in two weeks.
