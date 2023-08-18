In the early stages of fall camp, Kentucky’s defense has essentially been viewed as the “safe bet” for the Wildcats, but areas of concern remain just two weeks away from the season opener — most notably in how UK’s secondary responds in big moments.

Liam Coen returns as UK’s offensive coordinator, and on paper, the Cats look deeper and more balanced than they have been in several seasons. But, still, question marks linger as to whether Kentucky can rekindle the Coen magic from 2021. UK also brought in Jay Boulware to help revamp the special-teams unit, which was sorely lacking last fall.

