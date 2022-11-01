LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky has depth, especially on the interior, that has already had a positive impact in just one exhibition game.
The biggest fear for UK in the 2022 season was that Oscar Tshiebwe would suffer a season-ending injury of some kind. The consensus National Player of the Year was so vital from a rebounding and scoring standpoint that the general belief was that UK wouldn’t be able to win without Tshiebwe on the floor.
Tshiebwe hasn’t been on the floor twice now in the last two weeks _ in the Blue-White Game at Pikeville and in UK’s 56-38 exhibition win over Missouri Western State on Sunday night. Tshiebwe recently had a procedure done on his knee and has been out of action since then, although he is expected to return at full strength in the near future.
Kentucky did OK without Tshiebwe against the NCAA DII Missouri Western, but it did get outrebounded.
The positive signs were more on the defensive side of the ball, particularly when MW players tried driving to the basket. Kentucky blocked 11 shots. Freshman Ugonna Onyenso blocked five shots in 15 minutes.
Lance Ware had two blocked shots. Daimion Collins had one blocked shot in a foul-plagued game.
The more important numbers for UK with its big men are these.
Onuyenso is 6-foot-11, Tshiebwe, Ware, Collins and Jacob Toppin all check in at 6-9.
That’s a lot for a 6-3 guard to digest as he decides how to attack all that height and all those long arms.
“You’ve seen Ugonna come into the game, and he had five blocks,” Toppin said. “That’s big time for us because now a lot of guards are scared to go into the paint and try to score layups because they know we have shot blockers in the back. “That also comes with me, Daimion, Lance, we also have to block shots. When Oscar comes back, he has to block shots. So, we have a lot of length down in the paint where it’s going to be very hard for guards to finish.”
UK also showed some guard depth on Sunday. The team seems to have two legitimate point guards this season, and the depth at that position was also tested in the exhibition win Sunday. Sahvir Wheeler injured his right knee, which has been giving him some problems in the preseason.
Cason Wallace is a 6-4 freshman who has been running the point in practice on the team opposite Wheeler. That has given both of them considerable work against a quality defender. Wallace also blocked two shots Sunday.
Wallace said he was totally comfortable with running point if Wheeler was out.
“Definitely, I’ve been going against him in practice, I feel like I’d be good at the 1,” Wallace said.
Kentucky plays another exhibition game Thursday hosting Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. Wheeler may sit that game out to allow him to rest his injured knee.
That’s the kind of lineup protection even just an extra player or two at a key position can provide.
