Yes, it would’ve been nice to land five-star recruit Jalen Duren to close out the 2021 recruiting cycle for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team.
Just like it would be nice to get everything you want for Christmas or your birthday.
Duren, a 6-foot-11, 230-pound tower in the middle, was considered the best recruit in the 2022 class. He reclassified to 2021, then announced Friday that he’ll play for Memphis and coach Penny Hardaway.
Duren certainly would’ve been a great get for UK, giving an inside combo of Duren and Oscar Tshiebwe which would’ve presented a formidable defensive challenge for opponents.
Of course, Duren also could’ve caused some chemistry and team-building issues, which had been pointed out constantly by some in Big Blue Nation.
Others in BBN thought it was a mistake for UK and John Calipari to put everything toward landing Duren, while Illionis transfer Kofi Cockburn was available and of supposedly great interest to the Wildcats.
Yet, there were also questions about where Cockburn, a pure post player with size and strength, might also fit with the Wildcats in relation to Tshiebwe.
In the space of a week, Cockburn had moved off Calipari’s primary transfer/recruit landing list.
Duren’s recruitment was a bit of a mystery throughout the summer, and him gravitating toward Memphis could go down as Calipari missing on Duren.
Either Cockburn or Duren could’ve been the best player on UK’s roster. Yet, talk of a logjam for playing time and how UK would look with either of them began pretty quickly earlier in the summer.
If this is going to be a more open kind of offense, that is enhanced with better outside shooting, then doesn’t this UK team have enough inside talent on the roster?
Tshiebwe will anchor the interior for Kentucky. Lance Ware should be improved enough to be a factor, and freshman Daimion Collins won’t just be sitting around.
Keion Brooks hasn’t played anywhere near his best basketball for UK, and he could be a formidable power forward.
Four transfers and three new recruits in the offseason make Kentucky’s roster pretty good if all the pieces fit together well.
The backcourt and wings will be Dontaie Allen, CJ Fredrick, Kellan Grady, Davion Mintz, TyTy Washington, Sahvir Wheeler.
The front court is Brooks, Collins, Tshiebwe, Ware, Bryce Hopkins and Jacob Toppin. This list is alphabetical, I’ve liked Toppin a lot from the start, and he could be a major X factor as more than an energy guy.
This UK team would’ve been loaded with either Duren or Cockburn, no doubt about it. Still, this UK roster that’s been constructed is not a failure.
Sometimes you don’t get totally everything you want for basketball Christmas.
