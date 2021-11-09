In what should be a terrific matchup to start the college basketball season, No. 10 Kentucky will take on No. 9 Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday.
That is the second game of the ESPN doubleheader at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but it will be the marquee matchup just a few blocks from Times Square.
This will be the opening game of the Coach K farewell tour, and it could very well be the last time that Mike Krzyzewski and John Calipari will be on the sidelines coaching against each other. Krzyzewski announced this would be his last season coaching the Blue Devils.
“The stuff about Coach K, look, he’s made me a better coach,” Calipari said. “He’s kept me sharper. We did things those first five or six years that, you know, Duke started taking the same kind of guys and it became that competition back and forth. But I’ve never lost respect for what he’s been able to do over 40 years. Do you know many times you have to change the way you coach and what you do? It doesn’t mean the principles, the pillars of your program change, but how you defend, how you play offensively, how you teach, what’s more important.
“To do it over 40 years, incredible. At one place, incredible. Coach (Adolph) Rupp, you can say the same thing. How do you do it that long in place and still have a level of that excellence that you have? He’s been great for all coaches. I like the competition of going against the absolute best. You go, and whether I was young coaching against Coach (Dean) Smith, you have an opportunity. Coaching against Hall of Fame coaches, that’s where you want to see where you are in preparing your team. What’s he doing now that’s different? Now, I’m hoping this isn’t the last time we play them, so don’t make any mistake about that. I hope we play them one more.”
The big question for Duke heading into this season is whether Krzyzewski has enough talent alongside freshman forward Paolo Banchero to make a Final Four run. Duke didn’t make the NCAA tourney a year ago, and the Blue Devils haven’t been to the Final Four since they won it all in 2014-15. Duke is thought to need strong point guard play in order to make a deep run.
Duke has a tank inside with Banchero. He’s 6-foot-9, 260 pounds, athletic and versatile. He’s a beast who has already been compared as a Chris Webber kind of player. Mark Williams is also a 7-footer for Duke.
Kentucky has the advantage in the backcourt with a group of guards led by freshman TyTy Washington Jr. and transfer Sahvir Wheeler. Washington, Wheeler and graduate transfer Kellan Grady were the starters in UK’s two exhibition games.
The second of those matchups was much more of a barnburner than anybody thought it would be going in. Kentucky needed a big second half to subdue Miles College 80-71 last Friday night in Rupp Arena.
Miles was 11-for-15 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 15-for-30 after UK turned up the perimeter defense in the second half.
Defense will be a key against Duke because it has Banchero inside and it can hit 3s regularly.
“We’re doing stats right now on points against a player as though he played 40 minutes,” Calipari said. “How many points would you give up if you played 40 minutes? And so now they’re really seeing it. We’re zeroed in on it. We’re going to have to help inside because they’re big. They also shoot 3s. We’ve got to help inside and take away 3s. Not an easy task.”
UK forward Keion Brooks Jr. thinks defending inside and on the perimeter equally well should be emphasized for any team with Final Four aspirations.
“Any good basketball team, you’re going to have to do both. Teams that make deep postseason runs, that’s what they do,” Brooks said Monday. “If we want to reach our full potential, we’ve got to do both.”
Oscar Tshiebwe will be counted on against Banchero because of the UK center’s size alone.
Tshiebwe is a 6-9, 255-pound junior and has been noted for his rebounding tenacity and ability to score inside.
It will take that kind of attacking mentality for UK to be successful against Duke.
Calipari said Jacob Toppin had been working his way into the playing rotation because of Toppin’s energy level. UK will try to settle on seven or eight in its playing rotation.
“I didn’t think Jacob would jump in and do this, but his energy level and the spirit he brought to the court changed how we were playing,” Calipari said. “Now just think, if I can get five guys playing like him? ‘Oh, that’s really hard. I’d rather shoot balls and make a couple of plays. Throw an assist. Do a look-away pass.’ No. We need five dogs that play like him. Now, if we get five guys playing like that, all of a sudden we’re really good because he is 6-9. You know, he is 6-9 and that active and athletic. He’s making us different.”
