As if there wasn’t enough uncertainty as we go through the last week of 2020, those with a strong interest in University of Kentucky men’s basketball have so many things to wonder about in the new year.
In a basketball season with many starts, stops and disruptions, UK looked for a game the last couple of days to replace the SEC opener against South Carolina that was supposed to be Tuesday in Rupp Arena.
UK coach John Calipari had to concern himself and his staff with getting this team on some kind of winning track, and also keeping some players from going off the rails.
The Wildcats had setback No. 6 to think about after losing to Louisville 62-59 on Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center.
“Now, everybody’s going to say it’s over,” Calipari said Saturday. “Okay. I don’t believe it’s over. We haven’t played a league game yet. I don’t believe it’s over.”
Calipari has support inside the UK basketball bubble.
“I mean, let’s look at the positives,” said UK player Jacob Toppin on Saturday. “We’re moving in the right direction even though we lost, like we see improvement as a team and individually — everybody. We’ve just gotta keep pushing.
“I’m going to have my coach’s back. We could have won many of these games that we played.”
Coaches talk about teams being on schedule all the time. Football offenses want to stay on schedule, not getting behind the chains in bad down-distance situations.
Basketball teams want to stay on schedule with their offensive flow, points per possession and what not.
Teams all want to stay on schedule in their overall development from the first time they get together in the heat of summer for football or basketball, to the last time they walk out of their respective locker rooms marking the end of their seasons.
The UK basketball team has never dealt with being this far behind as the calendar year gets ready to turn.
At least, not a UK basketball team coached by Calipari.
There have been the game lapses, the horrid start against Notre Dame, the big comeback against the Irish that fell short. Being effective sometimes against North Carolina, Kansas and Louisville, but still coming up short.
UK can’t score, and finding confident shooters has been a challenge.
There’s also been a dynamic that this team is unsettled. Calipari asked Cam’Ron Fletcher to step away from the team after Fletcher was visibly upset on the bench in the final minutes of the 75-63 loss to North Carolina on Dec. 19.
Calipari said on social media he had talked with both Fletcher and his mother, but Fletcher had to understand the culture that is in place with the Wildcats program.
Understanding what it takes to be a winning team also seems to be a challenge for at least two of the biggest names on the squad — Terrence Clarke and Brandon Boston Jr. They appear at times to be battling each other, and probably Calipari, as much as they are the opposition.
The teams Calipari has coached with all the high-level recruits have also come with high-level egos. That goes with this territory that Calipari has carved out for himself.
Remember back to the hectic end of last season? Over the last few weeks before what was supposed to be the postseason, Calpari and Ashton Hagans were having problems, or it sure looked that way. Hagans and Nick Richards were having some kind of “pass me the dang ball” dilemmas as UK moved toward the SEC Tournament. Who knows what the 2020 basketball postseason would’ve looked like if it hadn’t ended before it really began in March with the outbreak of COVID-19.
That was that team. This is a different squad, as they all are with the roster turnover at UK.
This was supposed to be the best freshman class in the nation, and it probably is the most athletic.
The guys with the most marquee time, the biggest names, don’t know how to play basketball at this level, and they sure can’t score.
Those are the youngsters, but Wake Forest-transfer Olivier Sarr also has had trouble adjusting to the glare of UK basketball, and he’s a veteran big man from the ACC.
Without the usual summer and fall to truly put a team together, UK has had more problems than usual. Yet, at this point in the calendar, UK needs game experience. Calipari was asked if the team needed more practice or some games.
“Games, games, games and games,” Calipari said. “We team build in the summer, in the fall. The second thing is you have to play games you can win to build confidence.”
Well, the confidence for UK will have to come in SEC play. UK is scheduled to travel to Mississippi State for a Saturday game.
Perhaps there the Wildcats can begin the five-game climb to get back to .500.
