While Christmas won’t be celebrated until next week, Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops and his staff got some early gifts on Wednesday. Stoops welcomed 18 signees to the UK program, a haul that includes a number of highly rated prospects in addition to having a Bluegrass flair.
Seven of the signees on Wednesday hail from the state of Kentucky. Stoops and head recruiter Vince Marrow got signatures from some of the state’s top prospects, which was an emphasis for the UK staff this year.
“Really pleased with this class. It’s been hard for us doing a lot of things virtually, but I feel like our staff worked extremely hard,” Stoops said. “The big storyline for this class is the state of Kentucky. You talk about the seven young men that we signed from the state. You have to credit the high school coaches and the programs for that.”
UK inked a pair of Lexington products, 6-4, 290-pound offensive lineman Jager Burton and 5-10, 170-pound wide receiver Dekel Crowdus, both from powerhouse Frederick Douglass High School. The pair, who are both four-star recruits, signed with the Cats after posting a 42-7 record in four years while playing first for former UK assistant Brian Landis, then for current head coach Nathan McPeek, at Douglass.
“Coach McPeek does a phenomenal job,” Stoops said. “Really proud to add Jager Burton and Dekel. Those guys are difference makers. Jager runs and moves as well as any offensive lineman I’ve seen at this point. He has a strong work ethic. He’s been wonderful to recruit. He’s very humble, works extremely hard and unbelievably athletic.”
A pair of North Hardin teammates also committed to the Cats on Wednesday. Jordan Lovett, a 6-2, 195-pound defensive back and 5-11, 202-pound running back La’Vell Wright both signed with Kentucky. Both players are three-star recruits from one of Kentucky’s best 6A programs.
Brothers Jordan and Justice Dingle, from Bowling Green, also signed with UK on Wednesday. Jordan is a 6-4, 240-pound tight end who is a four-star prospect and one of the highest rated players in Kentucky in this class. Justice is a 6-3, 280-pound outside linebacker who is transferring to UK after playing two seasons at Georgia Tech.
Marrow made Jordan Dingle a top priority in this year’s class.
Quarterback Kaiya Sheron, a 6-3, 200-pound pro-style signal caller from Somerset High School also signed on Wednesday. Sheron is a three-star prospect who brings outstanding athleticism to the UK program.
Stoops said it was important to be able to recruit close to home this year because of the restrictions placed on recruiting due to COVID-19.
“This year, it was extremely important,” Stoops said. “We couldn’t get out and about like we usually would. It was extremely important to get the best players to stay home.”
But UK also stepped outside the borders of the state to bring future contributors into the program.
Christian Lewis, a 6-4, 190-pound wide receiver from Pleasant Grove, Alabama, is one of the biggest catches in the 2021 class. A four-star recruit, Lewis picked UK over Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Ole Miss.
Chauncey Magwood, a three-star wide receiver from Leesburg, Georgia, and Devonte Ross, another three-star receiver who hails from Cartersville, Georgia, join Lewis as three players who could contribute right away.
LOUISVILLE SIGNEES
University of Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield announced the signing of 21 players to the 2021 signing class, with 10 student-athletes enrolling in January.
The group includes 13 defensive players, which features six defensive linemen and six defensive backs. The offensive side features eight players, including two wide receivers, offensive linemen, and tight ends.
In total, nine states are represented, with Georgia leading the way with six signees and Florida with four.
The class is headlined by a four-star prospect in safety Benjamin Perry, who hails from Country Hills, Ill. The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder guided Mount Carmel to the CCL championship. His team finished 14-0 and was crowned Illinois state champions. Earning second team all-conference accolades, Perry finished with 75 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack last season.
The Cardinals added two safeties in the class in Bralyn Oliver and T.J. Quinn — a pair of three-star prospects, and two Miami, Fla., cornerbacks in Rance Conner and Derrick Edwards. Kani Walker of Suwanee, Ga., was the last of the secondary recruits.
