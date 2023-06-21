When Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart met with media members Friday in Lexington, he addressed a number of topics — most notably the implementation of beer and seltzer drink sales coming to Kroger Field and Rupp Arena — but it also showed that the football program is headed in the right direction.
The wheels of change take some time to get going, but the Wildcats are getting there.
In addition to alcohol sales for the general public — they’d already been available in luxury boxes — the UK football program is also moving forward in other areas.
Kroger Field and Nutter Field House, the Cats’ indoor practice facility, are receiving much-needed upgrades heading into the 2023 season.
A new artificial turf surface has been installed at Kroger Field ahead of UK’s seven home games this fall, starting with the Cats’ season opener against Ball State on Sept. 2.
Meanwhile, Nutter Field House is undergoing a $5 million renovation after seriously lacking space in the past.
Previously, the UK football program had shared its indoor practice facility with the track and field team, with a running track lining the outer edge of the building. That meant that the Cats’ pass catchers have had to watch their footing while making catches along the sidelines. In fact, Kentucky had been the only program in the Southeastern Conference that didn’t have a full-sized 120-yard indoor practice field.
Considering the competition level in the SEC, teams need as many advantages as they can get. A full-sized practice field certainly fits that criteria.
And, the league is about to get even harder.
More from this section
With the addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the conference in 2024, Barnhart and UK head coach Mark Stoops continue to push for an eight-game conference schedule.
In the last few months, there’s been a public debate about whether the league should play eight or nine conference games. Part of those discussions, of course, were centered around preserving out-of-conference rivalries but also maintaining players’ health.
In 2024, each league team will play eight conference games as the SEC drops its two-division format. The conference has also mandated that as part of teams’ out-of-conference schedule, they must also play at least one Power Five opponent — for Kentucky, that’s arch-rival Louisville.
“I believe in eight (games) for a lot of reasons,” Barnhart said Friday. “I believe in eight because ours is a hard league, the wear and tear on our student-athletes. Those four games that we have a chance to schedule doesn’t mean they aren’t difficult games, but the separation for an SEC game is a challenge.
“To throw in nine and have another (Power Five) game — if we’re mandated to keep that game, that would be 10 and we would only have two choices to find other games to play.”
The future of the SEC schedule remains undetermined, but the one thing that’s for sure is Kentucky is headed in the right direction.
The Wildcats will have upgraded facilities for their first step into the new-look conference, and fans will have the opportunity for the same gameday experiences as the rest of the league.
Change doesn’t come early or often, but it’s come at the right time for the UK football program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.