With Oklahoma and Texas set to join the Southeastern Conference in 2024, the league announced each team’s eight-game conference football schedule in the first year of expansion on Wednesday.
Kentucky will face Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt at Kroger Field, with road contests at Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas. Dates and times will be announced at a later date.
The schedule was designed so that every current member of the SEC will play either Oklahoma or Texas in their inaugural year. UK’s matchup with the Longhorns will be the first meeting since 1951 in Austin, Texas.
In nonconference action, UK will open the season Aug. 31 at Akron and host Ohio on Sept. 21, Murray State on Nov. 16 and Louisville on Nov. 30.
Season tickets for the upcoming season are available now, and UK will prioritize season-ticket holders for the 2024 campaign, as well. Information on single-game and student tickets will be released in July.
BILLINGSLEY WINS DIVISION AT GO GOLF EVENT
Owensboro’s Baylie Billingsley hit a 95 to win the Girls 13-15 Championship division of the GO Junior Golf Series event at Henderson Country Club.
Other girls’ division winners included Madisonville’s Sydney Browning (94, 16-18 Championship); Owensboro’s Allison Wiggins (63, 13-15, 9 holes); Leitchfield’s Ellington Cox (46, 11-12, 9 holes); Hoptown’s Ella Perry (28, 9-10, 6 holes); and Hardinburg’s Vivian Henning (18, 8-under, 3 holes).
Owensboro’s Hudson Phelps shot a 46 and won in a playoff to capture the Boys 13-15 division.
Other boys’ division winners were Hoptown’s Joey Falco (74, 16-18 Championship); Henderson’s Jake Hayden (77, 13-15 Championship); Owensboro’s Colby Vanover (44, 11-12, 9 holes); Owensboro’s Willie Bushong (28, 9-10, 6 holes); and Madisonville’s Scott Ralston (10, 8-under, 3 holes).
YOUNG HITS ACE AT PANTHER CREEKMax Young hit a hole-in-one on Saturday during a scramble at Panther Creek Golf Course.
Young aced the No. 3 hole with a 56 wedge club.
Witnessing the feat were Andrew Chancellor, Zach Hoffman and Carson Millay.
