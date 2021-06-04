John Calipari doesn’t plan for Kentucky to live in the transfer portal, but it was valuable for the Wildcats this spring.
This roster retool has shown how UK and top college programs have to make adjustments faster than ever to keep up with recruiting.
Before the transfer portal, there were plenty of random transfers because players might be getting wrong information, or they simply might not be good enough to play early, and they wanted to move on
“I thought that they needed to do something because an 18-year-old who played behind two NBA players but all of a sudden he says, ‘I could have had the ball more, I am leaving,’ ” Calipari said in a recent Zoom call with media. “Someone’s got to be in communication and tied a little bit as an information center, for parents. For parents. Many times, a kid transfers, it’s not him wanting to — it’s his family saying you need to. ‘You’ve got to get more shots.’ How do we stay connected with them?”
The sheer numbers of those exploring transfers are troubling in some circles, but with an open market because of the NCAA one-time transfer rule, players who had to sit a year before competing at their new school now have more say.
There are more than 1,500 men’s Division I players listed in the portal.
Many schools had multiple players looking to transfer this spring. A lot of this was fueled by the transfer portal, which was started in 2018 by the NCAA in order to give athletes a chance to get their name out there again from a school they want to leave, and the schools a chance to find them.
“Right now, transfers should not panic anyone in college basketball,” Calipari said.
There are monumental changes coming to college basketball, and the emergence of the portal grew with the NCAA allowing basketball players to transfer once without having to sit out a season.
Name, Image and Likeness legislation is already being passed in some states, ahead of anything the NCAA is doing with the subject at the moment.
Calipari has at least tried to retool his staff and educate all involved on what changes are in store and what needs to be done to keep UK among the leaders in college basketball.
Calipari seems to be ready for quite a few more years of battling for top players and chasing national championships.
He wants UK to be able to do a quick pivot with whatever rule changes or new ways of handling college basketball players that happen.
“You can’t have it take two years to change something that had unintended consequences whether it’s the portal, whether its name, image, likeness,” he said. “We may need to turn on a dime. Right now, it’s like you’re on an aircraft carrier.”
UK had used transfers before, sparingly and in special situations, with Reid Travis and Nate Sestina standing out among those.
But with last year’s roster problems, UK took quite a discerning look around the transfer portal this spring.
UK landed Oscar Tshiebwe, a powerful and fast big man (6-foot-9) from West Virginia. Kellan Grady came in as a graduate transfer from Davidson who has scored throughout his college career.
Two major transfers then happened within two weeks of each other earlier in May when Sahvir Wheeler and CJ Fredrick completed UK’s backcourt.
Wheeler coming in from Georgia had its intra-SEC intrigue.
Iowa folks weren’t happy Fredrick was coming back to Kentucky, he was a star at Covington Catholic.
Somewhat lost in this is that Devin Askew entered the portal after a difficult freshman season at point guard for UK. Askew is now at Texas.
“When two years ago, if five players transferred from a team, everybody would go crazy,” Calipari said. “ ‘The program is crumbling.’ Well, then 150 programs are crumbling.”
Kentucky isn’t near crumbling, but it does have some rebuilding going on in the process considering the 2021 season.
Calipari claims he’s not relying on the transfer portal as a long-term strategy.
“This year was different,” Calipari said late last week. “This year we had injuries, we had shortages, we had a couple of transfers. All of a sudden, thank goodness we could tap into that market, but it’s not something we’re saying that we’re just going to live by it.”
UK has looked to take transfer players who are aiming to find themselves in a professional league. They also want to get big-time practices and exposure in high-profile games.
“How about you transfer from a place where you’re having the ball, you’re not really having to guard or you’re taking all of the shots, and you choose to come to Kentucky,” Calipari said. “That says a lot about you as a player, which is, ‘I’m not worried about all of that. I want to see how good I can be. I want to be on the biggest stage and see if we can win a championship.’ Some players want that.”
And UK is fine right now with landing top-quality transfers.
