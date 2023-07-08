LEXINGTON — For more than three months, Kentucky fans, coaches, incoming players and insiders had no idea whether or not Antonio Reeves, the 2022-23 SEC Sixth Man of the Year, would return to the Wildcats for his final season of college eligibility.
Reeves, who led the team in 3-point shooting a year ago and finished second in scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game, went through the NBA Draft process and then, after withdrawing his name, flirted with the idea of finishing coursework to make him eligible to be a graduate transfer and play elsewhere without having to sit out a year.
On June 21, three months and two days after UK’s loss to Kansas State in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, it was finally confirmed Reeves would be returning to Kentucky.
“Get stronger as a basketball player, being able to get bumped and take contact and things like that,” Reeves said Friday when asked about the NBA feedback he received suggesting he return to college. “And being more active on the defensive end are the comments I got back.”
The draft feedback confirmed Reeves wasn’t ready for the pros and helped him choose to return to college. But returning to Kentucky wasn’t a certainty.
That’s when Kentucky’s top-ranked, seven-man freshman class stepped in to take over his recruitment.
“We needed more vets,” freshman Justin Edwards said. “I used to joke with him, I played Fortnite with him and said, ‘Bro, you might as well come back and play with us,’ Just to have him back means a lot to us.”
“We definitely was hitting him every day. Everyone wanted to hit him because, we were a young team, so we needed someone as a veteran, we definitely would want Ton (Antonio) back,” freshman Robert Dillingham added. “He shoots the lights out of the ball. Every time he’s open, he makes the shot. So, why wouldn’t you want someone like him back, even if it was to get into our minutes and stuff? Because he’s teaching us, and we go to him when we need to figure stuff out because he’s already been here, and he wasn’t just a regular player.
“He had a great season, averaged 14 points, and even before that when he was at another school (Illinois State), he averaged 20 points, so it’s like, why wouldn’t you want to learn from someone like him?”
More from this section
The efforts of Edwards, Dillingham and the rest of Kentucky’s freshmen helped convince Reeves to return to Kentucky for a second season in what will be his final year of college eligibility.
“They called me and texted me every day, ‘Definitely, we want you back, we want you to be the older brother on the team,’ things like that,” Reeves said. “This is a family here. They definitely wanted me back, wanted me to be the older guy. That’s how much they really wanted me here. That’s the key, just somebody that wants you, somebody that wants you to be able to play.”
Before his impressive 2022-23 debut season at Kentucky, Reeves played three seasons at Illinois State in which he scored 1,195 points.
With four years of college experience under his belt, he is tied with West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell as Kentucky’s most experienced player. Turning 23 years old on Nov. 20, he is just two months younger than Mitchell. By joining the Wildcats for a second year, he’s even with sophomores Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso as the longest-tenured scholarship players on the roster.
Thus, not only will Reeves be counted on to continue to knockdown 3-pointers, but he is now tasked with being one of the Wildcats’ primary leaders.
“I definitely embrace it,” Reeves said of being a leader “I definitely get better at it. The last couple of years, I’ve been pretty quiet, not the leader on the team. But this year, I definitely have to use my voice, because we’ve got a lot of younger guys that are out there.”
Having been a part of Kentucky’s up and down 2022-23 season, Reeves said there’s a much different vibe he’s sensing with UK’s young but talented 2023-24 roster.
“Just finding our roles on the team, just trying to buy into each other, that process was just a little bit up and down,” Reeves said of last season. “Just finding our way to win games. Everybody drifted off a little bit, but in some games, we were a collective team.
“These guys live in the gym. They’re all about winning. I can tell you that right now. I can see that every practice we’re in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.