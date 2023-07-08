REEVES

Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves during a practice session as the team gets ready for the GLOBL JAM tournament next week in Toronto, Canada.

 Chet White | UK Athletics

LEXINGTON — For more than three months, Kentucky fans, coaches, incoming players and insiders had no idea whether or not Antonio Reeves, the 2022-23 SEC Sixth Man of the Year, would return to the Wildcats for his final season of college eligibility.

Reeves, who led the team in 3-point shooting a year ago and finished second in scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game, went through the NBA Draft process and then, after withdrawing his name, flirted with the idea of finishing coursework to make him eligible to be a graduate transfer and play elsewhere without having to sit out a year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.