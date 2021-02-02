The Kentucky men’s basketball team’s game at Missouri has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
The UK-Missouri game was scheduled for Tuesday, but was pushed back after the UK program was put on a pause over the weekend following a combination of positive COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program.
UK had to cancel its game with Texas at Rupp Arena on Saturday, part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, because of the pause, which was in conjunction with Southeastern Conference and UK Athletics COVID-19 management requirements.
Dropping the matchup with top 10 Texas was significant for UK, which is searching for quality wins to improve its No. 74 spot in the latest NCAA NET rankings.
Even with the cancellation of the Texas game, UK is in the middle of a stretch that features five straight opponents ranked in the top 40 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool. The streak started with the LSU game and, as of now, will end next week at home against Arkansas.
The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com (PDF). The health and safety of Wildcat student-athletes, coaches and staff remains UK Athletics’ No. 1 priority.
Kentucky is 13-1 all-time vs. Missouri, including 4-1 in games played in Columbia, Missouri. UK has won three straight games in the series, including the Wildcats’ last matchup at Missouri in 2019.
