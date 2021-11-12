A quick turnaround time from a physical and high-profile loss to open the regular season is what the University of Kentucky is looking at as it prepares for its first real game in Rupp Arena.
No. 10 UK will host Robert Morris for a 6 p.m. matchup Friday night. The Wildcats dropped their marquee season opener to Duke 79-71 on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
UK coach John Calipari and his staff are looking for the Wildcats to play just as hard against the team they’re facing Friday as they did against Duke.
“The biggest thing is that we come out with the same type of intensity,” UK associate head coach Bruiser Flint said Thursday in Lexington. “It’s easy to get up for Duke. Now, we’ve got to continue that in a game like Robert Morris. If we do and tighten up some of the things we work on, we’ll be alright.”
Robert Morris opened its season on Wednesday night with a 69-59 loss at Central Florida. Enoch Cheeks and Rasheem Dunn each had 12 points to lead Robert Morris in the game. Cheeks added 10 rebounds for the Colonials.
“I think we can get to the line a little bit more,” Flint said. “Just getting to the line more, maybe posting the ball a little bit more. Also, when you get into games, you can figure out who can do what.”
Flint and the staff were pleased with not having to coach one particular aspect of the game.
“The biggest thing is, you’re not looking out there and saying we didn’t play hard enough,” Flint said. “As long as you don’t worry about that, you can coach the other things. You never want to have to coach effort and we didn’t have to worry about that at all.”
UK got back from New York at 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
UK had one day of practice time to get ready for Robert Morris. Flint thinks having veterans on the roster will help with that aspect.
“The older guys really help more in terms of how you prepare,” Flint said. “Freshmen aren’t used to preparing the way we do. I think our preparation has been pretty good and our older guys are better at that.”
One area of concern coming out of the Duke game was TyTy Washington Jr. going 3-for-14 from the floor against Duke.
“He forced a little bit, he learned a little bit about the physicality of the game,” Flint said. “He was the main focus for them, you could tell, he’s got to understand people are going to play him like that all year.”
Oscar Tshiebwe’s rebounding totals from the Duke game were still being talked about on Thursday.
He had a double-double with 17 points and 20 rebounds.
Washington was incorrectly awarded a rebound that was actually Tshiebwe’s in thenfirst half. With the correction, Tshiebwe finished with 20 rebounds and Washington finished with one.
Tshiebwe’s 20 rebounds were the most by a UK player in a debut, the most by a UK player in the Calipari era and the most by a UK player since Jared Prickett had 20 against Arkansas on Feb. 9, 1994.
Also, Tshiebwe was the first UK player to have at least 17 points and 20 rebounds in a season opener since Dan Issel had 29 points and 24 rebounds against Xavier on Nov. 30, 1968.
Friday’s contest will be the first of seven consecutive home games for the Cats.
It’s also the first of three games for UK in the Kentucky Classic.
In addition to Robert Morris, the Cats will face Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday and Ohio University on Saturday as part of the multi-team event.
