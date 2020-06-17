University of Kentucky football will return a bit earlier than expected this fall, breaking out of the starting gate first on a holiday weekend that also includes the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby.
UK’s season opener against Eastern Michigan, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, has now been moved to Thursday, Sept. 3 at Kroger Field, it was announced Tuesday by athletics director Mitch Barnhart. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network and a kickoff time will be announced at a later date.
The move became necessary after COVID-19 upended the nation’s sporting schedule and caused the Kentucky Derby to be rescheduled from the first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5. It marks the first time since 1945 that the Kentucky Derby has been held outside the month of May and just the second time since 1875.
This will be the third meeting with Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference. UK is 2-0 all-time vs. Eagles, winning at Kroger Field in 2017 and 2019.
Western Kentucky’s season opener versus visiting UT Chattanooga was also recently moved up to Sept. 3, after originally being scheduled for Sept. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.