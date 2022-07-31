The anticipation about the recruiting class of 2023 that the University of Kentucky has assembled almost has overshadowed the possibilities for the 2022-23 team that is preparing for an exhibition basketball trip to the Bahamas in the next two weeks.
What has long been a phenomenon for UK basketball has been playing out all summer. A lot of interest was generated about DJ Wagner, a top player in the 2023 class, a long-time target for Kentucky which has had to fight off Louisville in recruiting since Kenny Payne got involved as U of L’s new basketball coach. The latest rounds of guessing where Wagner might land have shifted back to UK.
UK coach John Calipari had been at work and very visible through this summer’s evaluation cycles, along with his assistant coaches, and all that attention paid off with some big commitments from the class of 2023.
Justin Edwards committed Monday to UK after a recruiting push by Tennessee that looked at one time like a lock for the Vols. That push was met with Kentucky breezing past the Vols in the very late going.
It was widely viewed as an instance of if Calipari and UK want a great player, they can get him to Lexington.
Getting Edwards to Lexington instead of Knoxville was a vintage recruiting move by Calipari. Associate coach Orlando Antigua and assistant coach Chin Coleman have been at the front along with Calipari during the evaluation cycles. Antigua and Coleman, along with Bruiser Flint, have put down some essential groundwork with this 2023 recruiting class.
“Consistency, hard work, selling Coach Calipari,” Coleman said of the message they’ve had for recruits. “We all shop for Coach Cal’s groceries and we need to continue to preach the gospel and the sermon of Coach Cal. Really getting these kids to understand who he is, what he’s about, how great of a coach he is. I think it’s an old testament, re-preaching the old gospel of Coach Cal.”
Edwards joined Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard as 5-star recruits in Kentucky’s universe. Edwards is a top 5 recruit who could be the top player in the 2023 class.
Scoring big on the recruiting trail for 2023 helped Calipari move past the round of 64 upset of No. 2 Kentucky by No. 15 Saint Peter’s.
There have been whispers (and more) about how effective Calipari and his staff could still be on the recruiting trail. But those have been answered simply this way — the Kentucky coach and UK brand aren’t going anywhere, except out to get more 5-star players.
