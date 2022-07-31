The anticipation about the recruiting class of 2023 that the University of Kentucky has assembled almost has overshadowed the possibilities for the 2022-23 team that is preparing for an exhibition basketball trip to the Bahamas in the next two weeks.

What has long been a phenomenon for UK basketball has been playing out all summer. A lot of interest was generated about DJ Wagner, a top player in the 2023 class, a long-time target for Kentucky which has had to fight off Louisville in recruiting since Kenny Payne got involved as U of L’s new basketball coach. The latest rounds of guessing where Wagner might land have shifted back to UK.

