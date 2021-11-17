LEXINGTON — It may take a while to get used to this: The smooth, machine-like running of the University of Kentucky basketball team on the offensive end.
If you watched last year’s UK basketball team closely over the long, cold winter of 2020-21, you get the meaning.
This remade Kentucky team has been an offensive powerhouse in its last two games — the 80-55 demolition of Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday at Rupp Arena, which followed the 100-60 mash down of Robert Morris on Friday night.
The No. 13 Wildcats knew they’d be able to shoot the ball and make baskets before this season began, but they probably didn’t realize a lot of guys who play are capable of scoring.
Check out the second half Tuesday, when Kentucky picked up the defensive intensity after a sluggish first half saw it with just a 38-27 advantage.
UK took care of Mount St. Mary’s with a 13-0 run, in which it began building an impressive list of scoring on 14 straight possessions, then put together another 8-0 run, in which the game was officially out of hand.
UK converted 53.1% of its shots for the game (34-of-64), which followed making 17-of-30 in the first half for 56.7%.
See? Machine-like when UK has the basketball.
Over this early part of the season, one Wildcat has put up rebounding-machine numbers, but he insists he’s just Oscar.
That would be Oscar Tshiebwe, who has firmly planted himself in Cat folk hero status in just three games for the Cats.
Three games, three double-doubles for the West Virginia transfer. As a man who likes to keep challenging himself, Tshiebwe could aim for the start that Julius Randle had in his one-year Kentucky career. Randle had seven straight double-doubles to start the 2013-14 season that finished up with Kentucky in the national championship game.
This UK team would take that as a pretty good finale.
Tshiebwe made 11-of-14 shots from the floor on the way to 24 points, 16 rebounds, and he started the game hitting four jumpers early from the elbow range where UK coach John Calipari wanted his power inside player to plant himself early in the game.
Calipari wanted Tshiebwe to start shooting more midrange jumpers, because the 6-foot-9 junior can make them in volume in practice. He had been 0-for-5 away from the rim in UK’s first two games, and promptly hit 6-of-8 from midrange against Mount Saint Mary’s and 5-for-5 at the rim.
A guy with the size, tenacity and desire to rebound every shot that goes up, then you add to that the ability to shoot 15-to-17-foot jumpers, and Tshiebwe suddenly becomes truly unstoppable.
He just has to be focused on taking them when they’re open.
“In practice, I make those every single time, in the game I’m thinking too much,” Tshiebwe said. “Coach says if you don’t take those in the game, you’re going to run, you’re all going to run. My teammates, every time they give it to me, you can hear them scream, ‘Shoot it! Shoot it!’ ”
So, being a good teammate, Twhiebwe did as he was told. His focus was off rebounding in some ways, but he was still relentless.
In three games, Tshiebwe has 56 rebounds. The combined rebounding total for the rest of the Wildcats is 55. That is amazing.
The value in Tshiebwe chasing rebounds could be found in an early sequence in the second half. He took a jumper from the top of the key and missed, but he immediately hustled for the rebound, got it and found Sahvir Wheeler with the ball. Wheeler drove to the basket for a score and 48-27 lead.
Wheeler kept things running smoothly at point guard with 12 points, eight assists and just one turnover. He’s had 22 assists and one turnover in the last two games after having seven turnovers in the season-opening loss to Duke.
“He’s not losing his mind,” Calipari said of Wheeler’s steady performance. “He’s had one turnover because he knows that’s important to me. He has totally bought into what we’re saying.”
Tshiebwe has listened to what Calipari and his teammates have been saying. Shoot the ball and keep that smooth, machine-like offense running, instead of the team doing extra running.
