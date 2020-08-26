As the University of Kentucky prepares for the upcoming 2020 college football season, the questions surrounding the Wildcats have understandably changed.
No longer are we asking if there will be a season. Assuming everything starts on time, the new question for UK is simple: What kind of season will it be?
Since UK — and the rest of the Southeastern Conference, for that matter — are playing a 10-game league schedule, it should come as no surprise that this may be the most challenging season in recent memory for the Cats. On the flip side, however, it holds the potential to be one of the most fulfilling.
When coach Mark Stoops and his players take the field Sept. 26 at Auburn, UK has an opportunity to make an immediate mark on the conference landscape. The Cats weren’t voted into the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll released earlier this week, while Auburn sits comfortably at No. 11.
The poll, which also includes teams from the Pac-12 and Big Ten even though neither league is playing football this fall, features other SEC programs Alabama (No. 3), Georgia (No. 4), LSU (No. 6), Florida (No. 8), Texas A&M (No. 13) and Tennessee (No. 25). The Cats, left on the outside looking in, will square off against five of those teams this year.
UK was picked closer to No. 35 than No. 25 — behind teams like Louisville and Virginia Tech, both of whom were beaten by the Cats in 2019 — so you better believe Kentucky is intent on crashing the party.
The Wildcats will, no doubt, jump into the Top 25 at some point this year. Once play starts, teams that postponed their seasons will no longer be eligible for voting — but at this point in the year, it’s about respect.
Of course, the even-keeled Stoops would never admit it. The man is as unflappable as they come. In fact, the Cats playing with a chip on their shoulders has been one of their biggest motivators during the eighth-year head coach’s tenure in Lexington.
According to Stoops, though, his squad isn’t intimidated.
“It’ll be a real challenge,” he said during a Zoom teleconference last week, “but we do have a deep team and a mature team. That has to help us.”
Offensive coordinator Eddie Gran, meanwhile, is excited about the SEC-only slate.
“It’s big-boy football for 10 weeks,” he said. “It doesn’t get any better than that.”
Kentucky’s coaches and players clearly aren’t bothered by the path ahead, and for good reason.
Over the past four seasons, the Cats have compiled a 16-16 record against league foes. Those aren’t earth-shattering metrics by any standard, of course, but it’s not scraping the bottom of the barrel like many expect from UK each year.
Surpassing expectations has become the norm for Kentucky football, after all — and 2020 won’t be an exception.
Led by a returning Terry Wilson, who will provide the Cats with a much-needed downfield passing attack they lacked last year, along with what Stoops considers “the deepest team since I’ve been here,” there’s no reason Kentucky won’t succeed yet again, even against an SEC-only slate.
A fifth consecutive season is certainly within reach for UK. In fact, if the Cats finish any worse than 5-5, it should be considered a disappointing campaign.
I don’t think that will happen, though. If there’s one thing for sure when it comes to SEC football, it’s to never underestimate Kentucky.
