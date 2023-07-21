When Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops and his players took the stage at SEC Media Days in Nashville on Wednesday, the Wildcats said all the right things.
Stoops addressed his team’s shortcomings in last season’s 7-6 campaign, which started with a bang after a 4-0 start. UK went into its matchup at No. 14 Ole Miss ranked seventh in the country but, after a late penalty erased the would-be game-winning touchdown in the final seconds, Kentucky fell 22-19.
The Cats’ coaches often talk about not letting one loss turn into two, but that defeat became a snowball that eventually tumbled its way into a season-long avalanche.
UK lost six of its next nine games, including disappointing setbacks at No. 3 Tennessee (44-6) and at home against Vanderbilt (24-21). The Cats, playing without several key starters who sat out to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, were shut out in a 21-0 loss to Iowa in the Music City Bowl.
By the Cats’ own admission, it wasn’t good enough.
“I think it’s pretty obvious that we have to get back to being who we are at Kentucky,” Stoops said Wednesday. “And we’ve always been a physical football team, and it started up front and playing physical on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
“I feel like we fell short of that a year ago. Obviously, we have to improve. We have to protect the quarterback. We have to be physical and have some balance.”
UK’s struggles in 2022 weren’t a secret.
The Cats struggled mightily on offense and were one of college football’s least effective teams at protecting passer Will Levis, who now suits up for the Tennessee Titans. UK’s offensive metrics fell across the board.
Much of that can be chalked up to playcalling, injuries throughout Kentucky’s offensive unit or simply general inconsistency from week to week.
Playing in the best conference in the nation, though, there’s no margin for error.
“You look at the great teams in this league — you look at Georgia, how physical they are, how talented, but also you have to give them credit for how well-coached they are and how physical they are even at the perimeter, even at the skill positions,” Stoops said of the two-time defending national champions. “It takes a lot of things to put it together at the highest level, but to me, we can control the physical part of it. We have to at least be that, and at times last year, it felt like we weren’t successful enough at being who we are.”
Looking at UK’s schedule, the Cats should be favored to win their first five games — Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron, at Vanderbilt and then back home against Florida — but nothing is for certain.
And, after that, it only gets harder.
A road matchup at Georgia and home tilts against Tennessee and Alabama highlight the gauntlet of a schedule that could leave UK reeling down the stretch of the season.
The Cats said all the right things this week, of course, but now it’s time to put it to practice.
“Certainly we want to be better in certain games, certain areas, and we will work hard to do that,” Stoops said.
With a little more than a month remaining until UK’s season-opener Sept. 2, it won’t be long until we see if the Cats’ performance matches their talk.
