The University of Kentucky had a hard time functioning as a complete team this basketball season.
The Wildcats had such a tough time connecting that they had one of the worst seasons in the history of the program.
This was new territory for John Calipari and this program, which had its fewest wins since 1927. At UK, double-digit wins numbering in the 20s is the basic requirement to be considered a success.
It’s also territory that UK wants to get away from with the bad karma that this season spewed as soon as possible.
“Yeah, I mean, it’s one of those things like now this is how it feels to be this low,” UK guard Davion Mintz said Thursday. “I’ve never lost this many games in my life in basketball, I mean, just consecutively like this. I know other guys on this roster haven’t either.
“Now you know. You know how it feels. You don’t want to climb back into that hole. Like now, once you dig in, you know exactly how to escape. You just don’t want that pain to come back. It’s terrible. Whether it’s my last college game or not, you just don’t want to go out like that. I know a lot of guys are feeling terrible.”
The Wildcats ended it in a disappointing 74-73 loss to Mississippi State in an opening round game of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.
There were a collection of factors that brought UK’s season to a halt at 9-16.
UK let go of a lead over the last four minutes of that game, which had become a troubling pattern during the long losing spells this season.
The Wildcats never got comfortable performing with the game on the line. They never built a level of confidence to finish games.
Calipari went back a couple of times to UK not getting out on Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar when he buried two deep 3-pointers to give MSU a 72-71 lead late. Not talking on defense was the culprit for UK.
Inconsistent individual performances led to inconsistent team play for UK.
Brandon Boston Jr. had his best game for the Wildcats in going for 21 points and a career-high six 3-pointers in their 92-64 win over South Carolina to close the regular season.
Instead of setting up a big performance in the SEC Tournament, Boston didn’t scratch in the scoring column against Mississippi State, going 0-for-4 from the floor and playing 22 minutes.
Kentucky put together a couple of modest winning streaks during the season, but it never won more than three straight games. It was a team that didn’t surrender in effort, although its lack of execution was maddening.
“For them to play how they started that game, then to play the second half the way they played, says something about them,” Calipari said after the loss to Mississippi State.
Players who decide to return will have to go the additional work route. Dontaie Allen followed his best game, another 3-point outburst against Mississippi State, by saying getting in the gym and hitting workouts hard is the only way to be good enough.
“I’m going to stay in the gym,” Allen said Thursday. “Like I told you, the last month I’ve been in the gym. I’m feeling really good, really confident. I’m just going to stay in the gym literally all summer. I’m going to work to exhaustion.”
Getting Mintz back for another season would be a serious boost for UK. If he took advantage of another year of eligibility, Mintz would return as a likely starter because the Creighton graduate transfer was the Wildcats’ most consistent player down the stretch, emerging as the go-to option in close games and the team’s most reliable 3-point shooter.
Keion Brooks Jr., should be back for a junior season, but he could get NBA feedback and still return to school.
Brooks could grow into a double-digit scorer and solid rebounder.
Boston was a no-show in the SEC tourney game after having his best game a week ago in Rupp, and that inconsistency was a pattern for the freshman starter. Boston could probably use another year with UK, but will likely explore draft possibilities.
Boston, Isaiah Jackson and Terrence Clarke will all likely be gone to the NBA Draft. Jackson has moved into top 10 territory in ESPN mock drafts.
Calipari spent time late in the season talking about why players might return for a second season. He was asked about Boston’s late-season improvement.
“This stuff has been hard for him,” Calipari said of Boston. “And it’s also eye-opening to know as an individual player, ‘Man, physically, this thing, I’m not where I need to be physically.’
“We’ve had other guys, it was like Immanuel (Quickley) — ‘This is way harder than I thought, and I didn’t have a good year, but I’m coming back. And you watch, no one will out-work me.’ Those are the guys that should come back, that mentality — P.J. Washington, that mentality.”
Jacob Toppin, younger brother of New York Knicks first-round pick Obi Toppin, should improve with a second year in the Kentucky program. Jacob must also increase weight and strength.
Devin Askew had indicated earlier he’d be back, and Lance Ware is expected to return. Cam’Ron Fletcher went in the transfer portal on Saturday.
A lot of promise has been held out for Oscar Tshiebwe, a power post transfer from West Virginia.
The 6-9, 260-pound forward is expected to be a major inside presence who can put up big numbers.
UK could benefit from another transfer in former North Oldham guard Justin Powell, who announced last week he was transferring from Auburn. Powell averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from 3-point range in 10 games as a freshman before suffering a concussion that finished his season.
There are some other incoming players who could have an impact.
Five-star forward Damion Collins and four-star point guard Nolan Hickman should compete for starting jobs immediately as freshman.
Four-star forward Bryce Hopkins also is said to play with a physical mentality.
