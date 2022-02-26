Kentucky made a big hire Friday when they announced that San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello was being hired as offensive coordinator to replace Liam Coen, who had accepted the same position with the Los Angeles Rams last week.
Head coach Mark Stoops shared the reasons that ultimately led to Scangarello.
“When the Rams hired Liam Coen, I knew I wanted to find a replacement that would continue what we’ve built here. We just hired Zach Yenser from the 49ers to coach the offensive line and having both Rich and Zach, who come from the same (Mike and Kyle) Shanahan tree, (Sean) McVay tree and Coen tree, not only bring a wealth of experience but they also help keep continuity. It’s a seamless transition,” Stoops explained, via a press release.
In addition to his role as offensive coordinator, Scangarello will also coach the quarterbacks, which was a role also fulfilled by Coen in Lexington.
“Rich is inarguably one of the best quarterback coaches in the country. Rich is experienced, he’s coached elite quarterbacks, he’s called plays in the NFL and college, and the fact that he is interested in this job just shows the growth of our program. We have hired two coaches from one of the best organizations in all of sports. I couldn’t be more excited about where our program is headed.”
The incoming Scangarello expressed his belief in starting quarterback Will Levis.
“I’m very excited to be coaching at Kentucky and in the Southeastern Conference,” he said. “The timing was perfect for me to be a coordinator again especially under a head coach who has a vision for the offense we will run. His belief in a pro-style system felt like the right opportunity for me and at the right time. I’ve watched UK play on film and I really like the quarterback Will Levis. Seeing how he plays in this high-level system was part of the appeal. I think we will continue doing great things and I’m ready to get started.”
The Los Angeles native certainly checks the box of being an impressive coach with a history coaching quarterbacks. Although his track record as a recruiter is unknown, one would think that there were some assurances made during the interview process.
Kentucky’s offense took the next step as a passing offense last season but those results did not come at the expense of performance. The Wildcats finished second in the SEC East with a 10-3 record, including 5-3 in-conference. Mark Stoops’ team capped the season with a 20-17 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl and the program reached 10 wins for the second time in four years. Prior to Stoops, the program had not reached 10 wins in a single season since 1977. Scangarello is now tasked with aiding UK in an attempt to be a legitimate contender for the SEC East crown.
