Eighteen games into the 2020-21 college basketball season, the University of Kentucky is still looking for answers as Auburn comes calling Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Tipoff is at noon (CT) for a game that will air nationally on CBS.
UK comes in reeling, having lost seven of eight games after a 3-0 start in the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats’ latest heartbreaker came on Tuesday, when Arkansas managed to win 81-80 in Rupp, despite UK making 14-of-26 shots from 3-point range.
The Cats are now 5-13 overall and 4-7 in the SEC, but head coach John Calipari insists his team is on the cusp of breaking through.
“They’ve worked hard enough and had enough bad things happen to them,” Calipari said of his team. “They deserve something good to happen. But no one is going to give it to you. You’ve got to take it. We got closer (against Arkansas) to taking it.”
UK’s probable starters include 6-foot-3 freshman point guard Devin Askew (7.3 ppg, team-high 3.2 apg), 6-3 graduate guard Davion Mintz (9.9 ppg), 6-7 freshman guard BJ Boston (team-high 11.9 ppg), 6-10 freshman forward Isaiah Jackson (6.6 ppg, team-high 6.5 rpg, team-high 2.8 bpg), and 7-foot senior forward Olivier Sarr (11.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg).
Kentucky, trying to snap a four-game losing skid, is averaging 68.5 points per game, but surrendering 70.1 The Cats shoot 42% from the floor, including 32% from 3-point range, and outrebound the opposition by 3.5 per contest.
The Cats have led in the second half in nine of their 13 losses.
Kentucky is 49-2 all-time versus Auburn in Lexington, but the Tigers have won five of the last nine meetings with UK overall.
Auburn (11-10, 5-7 SEC), defeated UK 66-59 on Jan. 16 at Auburn, Ala., and the Tigers are hoping to make history with the program’s first-ever two-game sweep of the Wildcats.
Coach Bruce Pearl’s young Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 73-67 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Auburn is led by do-it-all 6-1 freshman point guard Sharife Cooper, who averages 20.2 points, 8.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Other projected starters for Auburn include 6-6 sophomore guard Allen Flanigan (13.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3 apg), 6-8 sophomore forward Jaylin Williams (10.9 ppg, 5 rpg), 6-6 sophomore guard Devan Cambridge (8.9 ppg), and 6-10 freshman forward Jt Thor (8.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg).
In terms of time on the court, the Tigers average 0.75 years of experience, which ranks them as the youngest team in the country to play a game this season.
Auburn averages 78.8 points per game and gives up 75.8. The Tigers shoot 45% from the floor, including 34% from distance, and outrebound the opposition by 3.4 per game.
Calipari, meanwhile, made it clear earlier this week that he’s staying the course with his Wildcats.
“I’m not going to stop,” he said. “I’m coaching, I’m fighting. I’m battling. I’m playing every game. We’ve got one game Saturday/ I’m not worried about anything else — we’ve got a game Saturday.”
Kentucky has never lost five consecutive games during the Calipari era, which began in 2009.
