Kentucky and Indiana have agreed in principle to resume an annual basketball series beginning in 2025-26, UK head coach John Calipari announced Wednesday at SEC Media Day in Birmingham.

CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, reported earlier this month the Wildcats and Hoosiers were in “advanced discussions” to renew the rivalry.

