Kentucky and Indiana have agreed in principle to resume an annual basketball series beginning in 2025-26, UK head coach John Calipari announced Wednesday at SEC Media Day in Birmingham.
CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, reported earlier this month the Wildcats and Hoosiers were in “advanced discussions” to renew the rivalry.
“Indiana and Kentucky are in advanced discussions to play a multi-year series with games both on campus and at neutral sites, multiple sources told College Hoops Today,” Rothstein wrote. “The series is not expected to begin for a couple of years.”
Second-year Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson seemed optimistic when he was asked recently about the possibility of renewing the series.
“Again, that can possibly happen in the future,” Woodson said. “I just think (John Calipari) and I and the athletic directors and the administrations, all of us who put this together, we have to come to common ground and see what happens. I know our fans would love to see it. I think Kentucky fans would love to see it as well. We’ll see, time will tell.”
Kentucky recently announced a six-game series with Gonzaga in addition to annual matchups in the Champions Classic, CBS Sports Classic, Big 12-SEC Challenge and its annual rivalry game with Louisville.
Calipari also recently hinted at more marquee matchups in the future.
“Next week, I’ll share with you some more of our future schedules,” Calipari posted on Twitter. “The mindset I have when I put together our schedule is that we want to always challenge ourselves by competing with the best teams we can find & generate some marquee home games for the best fans in the country.”
Calipari was most recently asked about playing Indiana early last season.
“Mike and I are good friends. We’ve talked about stuff, but there’s nothing imminent that I could talk to you about,” Calipari said. “I think we’ve got to go to Notre Dame. I think we’ve got to do a Michigan thing. You still got the Big 12. You still got Louisville every year. You got the two tournaments that everyone wants in that we’re in. That’s everybody wants those tournaments. The greatest thing about those two neutral games is the four teams that are in it are lucky because the minute anybody would drop out, there would be 50 teams calling and begging to be in those tournaments. Got through the Georgia Tech thing, but Mike is a good guy.”
Despite meeting twice in the NCAA Tournament since 2012, Kentucky and Indiana haven’t played in the regular season since 2011, when their annual series was abruptly ended after 42 years, one that included games on campus and previously at neutral sites in the RCA Dome in Indianapolis and Freedom Hall in Louisville.
Calipari has been very open about the fact that he was not happy with how his team was treated during a court-storming, 72-71 last-second loss to the Hoosiers in Bloomington in 2011, Kentucky’s only regular season loss en route to the 2012 national championship.
Kentucky leads the all-time series 32-25. The Wildcats beat the Hoosiers in the NCAA South Regional semifinals en route to the national championship in 2012, evening its loss in Bloomington earlier that season. Indiana returned the favor with a second round NCAA Tournament win over Kentucky in 2016.
