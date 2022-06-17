Kentucky and Kansas will meet for the eighth time in nine seasons when the Jayhawks visit Rupp Arena on Jan. 28 as a part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge in 2022-23. The full slate of games was announced Thursday by the respective leagues.
It will mark the 34th all-time meeting between the two schools and the 10th during the John Calipari era. The Wildcats own a 24-10 all-time record against the Jayhawks, including an impressive 80-62 win last season in Lawrence, Kansas. Kansas last visited Rupp Arena in 2019. The Wildcats prevailed by a 71-63 score in that contest.
The 2023 slate of SEC/Big 12 Challenge games will mark the 10th season of the annual event between the Southeastern Conference and the Big 12 and the eighth straight in which all 10 games of the challenge will be played on the same day.
Ten of the SEC’s 14 teams will participate in the 2023 challenge against all 10 of the Big 12’s institutions, with each conference hosting five games apiece.
All 10 games will be air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU and will be available on the ESPN app.
The SEC won the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge by winning six of the 10 games last season. It is the second year in a row the SEC won the Challenge. The SEC has lost the Challenge just one time in the last six years.
UK is 5-3 all-time and has won each of its last four games played in the event.
johnson gets ace at pearl club
Garry Johnson hit a hole-in-one on No. 3 at the Pearl Club. Johnson made the 82-yard ace with a gap wedge. Jim Higdon, Charlie Lanham and Steve Roby were witnesses.
