OWESPTS-08-20-23 UK SCRIMMAGE FEATURE

Kentucky running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye finds open space during a play at practice Thursday at Kroger Field in Lexington. UK Athletics

 UK Athletics

Kentucky football players and coaches were all smiles following the Wildcats’ second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, and by all indications, the Wildcats are heading in the right direction as the season approaches.

UK, set to open its 2023 campaign Sept. 2 with a home matchup against Ball State, are steadily making progress, and Saturday’s performance continued the trend.

