UK looking for less breakdowns, more pride in defense

LEXINGTON — Defense will usually be a sore spot with John Calipari early in a basketball season.
That is no exception with this University of Kentucky team, now 3-6 with a 2-0 start in the SEC. The Wildcats held on for a 77-74 win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday in Rupp Arena.
Calipari thought Dontaie Allen had a second straight good offensive game, but the redshirt freshman’s defense is still lacking. And, Calipari didn’t limit his criticism to Allen.
“I’ll give you an example: If your man was getting screened, he didn’t have the ball, we’re chasing that. (Allen) went inside and his man made a three. If your man was getting a dribble handoff, we were not going over that (screen). We were going under that. He went over that.
“If your man was going through the lane to the weak side, you were to stop with both feet in the lane on the other side of the basket to where you left. Not, well he went out there twice, outside the lane, and wasn’t ready to switch to a guy that he needed to switch to because he wasn’t where he was supposed to be.”
UK spent two days in practice working through those concepts for this inexperienced team.
“But he wasn’t the only one,” Calipari said. “Isaiah did it, Davion (Mintz) did it a couple times. (Allen) had some breakdowns. But you know what, like I told him after, ‘You had seven or eight breakdowns, nine, eight. Let’s just get it to four.”
UK hadn’t been blocking a lot of shots until its last two games. The Wildcats had nine blocks against Vandy, with two each from UK big men Olivier Sarr, Isaiah Jackson and surprise starter Lance Ware.
UK blocked 10 shots against Mississippi State, Jackson getting four in the 78-73 double-overtime win.
The Wildcats tightened their defense in the second half and overtime periods, when they held Miss. State to 12 field goals total.
UK got better in the second half against Vandy as well after giving up eight 3-point shots in the first half.
“They probably had four of the eight threes because of our miscommunication or us being in the wrong spots, not where we were supposed to be,” Calipari said. “And kind of like (Dec. 12 versus) Notre Dame. When you give that team open threes, what? They make them. Just like Notre Dame did to us. That was on us. We broke down.”
Notre Dame made 6-of-11 from 3 in the first half of that game, but Kentucky was better in the second half, allowing just 1-of-10 in the second half. UK scrambled back from a 22-point halftime deficit to lose 64-63.
Vandy made just 2-of-10 3-point shots in the second half and it missed two in the last six seconds that could’ve sent the game into overtime.
Brandon Boston Jr. has been struggling with confidence so much that he has been on the bench late in UK’s last two wins. He came out of the Vandy game with 6:58 left and didn’t get back on the floor.
“He came out because defensively they were going right at him,” Calipari said of Boston. “They went right to him. He’s got to take pride. Say ‘you’re not doing that to me, not at my length. I’m 6-7 and got long arms, seven-foot wing span. You’re not shooting layups. I’m not getting on your side. I’m not going to foul you. I’m going to give ground and be tough and bend over and defend.’ ”
Doing that work on Vandy’s best player, Scotty Pippen Jr., was UK freshman Jacob Toppin. The 6-9 forward drew the defensive assignment on Pippen when Toppin was in the game, and he played 24 minutes.
Pippen finished with 18 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, but Toppin chased him constantly to make him work.
“I told the team the reason we won the game is Jacob guarded (Pippen),” Calipari said. “And the only time Pippen got going is when Olivier stood straight up and down and backed away, versus what we were trying to do, which is get up there and square it off.”
