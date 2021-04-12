If Devin Askew returned for the University of Kentucky basketball team, he might have improved enough to make a positive difference for the Wildcats.
Askew could’ve at least put his difficult freshman season as UK’s point guard behind him. The Wildcats were a historically horrid 9-16 last season.
Askew announced he was leaving once he saw how aggressive UK was in looking for a sure fire guy to be the point guard next season for John Calipari.
UK is still in major searching mode as April rolls along for a backcourt guy who can create, drive to the basket and score some.
Askew ended up with way too much responsibility and pressure to perform at an optimal level after Terrence Clarke missed most of the season with a leg injury.
Clarke was considered the best option at point guard because at 6-foot-7 he could handle the ball and get to the basket.
But when Clarke never returned to action — a few minutes in the miserable season-ending loss to Mississippi State doesn’t really count as coming back — Askew had to try and stay above water the best he could.
There are still plenty of moving parts in play with UK looking for the best options at point guard.
The Wildcats are looking intensely at the NCAA transfer portal, and they could find what they need in what has become a free-for-all situation with 1,200 players in the portal.
McDonald’s All-American point guard Nolan Hickman will be in Lexington as a freshman point guard for UK, and the low 5-star prospect has been called a crafty playmaker.
UK does have Dontaie Allen back as a 3-point threat. Kellen Grady was a major get as a transfer from Davidson who can also fill it up from distance.
And, of course, there is still substantial hope that Davion Mintz will use the free year of eligibility via COVID-19 to stay in Lexington with his massive amount of on-court experience.
None of those guys, though, would be a solid, sure player who could start the offense and drive to the basket if he needed to.
UK has been tied to former Minnesota point guard Marcus Carr, who put himself in the transfer portal three weeks ago. Carr is a 6-2 point guard who is exploring whether to go in the NBA Draft this year.
He could also come back for a final year of college basketball as a 22-year-old who averaged 19.4 points, 4.9 assists and four rebounds a game as a junior for the Golden Gophers.
Kentucky was in heavy rotation as a possible landing spot for Carr after his announcement that he’d be leaving Minnesota. Speculation tying the Cats to Carr’s recruitment hasn’t died down in the weeks since.
Carr is ranked as No. 3 on The Athletic list of best available players.
Landing Carr would offer the tantalizing possibility of a 3-guard lineup of Carr, Grady and Mintz, which would mean a ton of experience unseen in a Calipari backcourt at UK.
UK used a 3-guard starting lineup — Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey — in 2020 that might have led to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, had it not been canceled because of COVID-19.
Carr’s decision making process could take some time, college players have until July 7 to officially withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school.
Noting that timeline, UK is making other moves. It reached out to UNLV transfer Bryce Hamilton (6-4) on Friday, according to ESPN sources.
Hamilton averaged 17.9 points, six rebounds and three assists a game and he supposedly knows how to get to the basket.
The Askew experiment didn’t work so well, but Calipari at least is trying to avoid the same mistake of not having enough experience at point guard.
Exploring the transfer portal appears the best avenue for not repeating a season like 2021.
