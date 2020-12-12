The struggling, unranked University of Kentucky basketball team will be looking to get back on track on Saturday when they host longtime rival Notre Dame.
Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. (CT) in Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats (1-3) have lost three games in succession, including last Sunday’s 79-62 decision to Georgia Tech in Atlanta. UK will be trying to avoid just the second four-game skid during the John Calipari era.
“We’ve got to collectively become a better team,” Calipari said. “Right now, we don’t have a lot of room for error, but we want to make it look different on the court.
“Everybody’s trying to make the hardest plays — I call them hero plays — and we just need to work together to make the game easier for one another.”
Projected starters for UK are 6-foot-3 freshman guard Devin Askew (6 ppg, 2 apg), 6-7 freshman guard Brandon Boston (team-high 14.5 ppg), 6-7 freshman guard Terrence Clarke (13.8 ppg), 6-10 freshman forward Isaiah Jackson (team-high 10.5 rpg), and seven-foot senior forward Olivier Sarr (9.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg).
Kentucky comes into the game shooting 43% from the field, but only 26% from 3-point territory. The Cats are shooting 69% from the foul stripe and are outrebounding foes by an average of nine boards per game.
UK has struggled mightily, however, with ball security. The Wildcats are averaging 18.3 turnovers per outing, and the opposition is turning that into 20.5 points per game.
“I’ve got to get our team better,” Calipari said. “I’m up for it, I’m not afraid of it.”
The Fighting Irish (1-2) are led by Prentice Hubb, who averages 22.3 points and five rebounds per game. Also off to solid starts for Notre Dame are Nate Laszewski (15 ppg, 9.7 rpg), Dane Goodwin (14.3 ppg, 7 rpg), and Cormac Ryan (13.3 ppg).
Coach Mike Breys’ team is shooting 44% overall and 44% from 3-point range, while holding the opposition to 42% shooting overall and 36% shooting from 3-point range.
Following the Notre Dame game, UK will play host to UCLA next Saturday (Dec. 19), and the following Saturday (Dec. 26) will visit arch-rival Louisville. The Cats begin SEC on Dec. 29 against visiting South Carolina.
During the Calipari era, Kentucky is 55-15 following a loss, and Notre Dame has never won on Kentucky’s home court (0-8).
UK has started 1-3 for the first time since the 2000-01 season.
