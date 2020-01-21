No. 15 Kentucky will get a second look at Georgia on Tuesday in Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats want to rebuild some momentum from a 4-game winning streak that was snapped by an 81-78 road loss at South Carolina last week.
Kentucky bounced back with a 73-66 win at Arkansas last Saturday in which UK head coach John Calipari got ejected.
Now UK will see Georgia for the second time in January on Tuesday at Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats played at Georgia back on Jan. 7 and won their first league road game, 78-69. Sweeping Georgia would be a good step for Kentucky as it gets ready for a big road game at No. 18 Texas Tech on Saturday.
UK got contributions all over the floor against Arkansas, and the Wildcats got massive numbers from Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley.
“We’ve got good bigs, we’ve got good guards, we’ve got good wings,” UK assistant coach Tony Barbee said Monday in Lexington. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. When you’ve got the experience, not only good players, but especially with the experience that we’ve got from Ashton (Hagans) and Immanuel (Quickley), when you’ve got that kind of talent and experience, it’s hard for a lot of teams to handle.”
Richards has continued to build his production with each game it seems.
“We’ve had so many uncommon freshmen here that made the game look easy, and Nick is a typical player who has evolved from his freshman year, his sophomore year, now as a junior,” Barbee said.
All three of UK’s primary guards can do a lot, but Hagans was so important against Arkansas that associate head coach Kenny Payne and the assistants called up a zone defense after the sophomore guard got his fourth foul.
“If there’s one guy who would be indispensable it would be him just because of how disruptive he is on the defensive end of the floor for the other team’s offense,” Barbee said, “how much he means to our offense and his ability to make shots for himself, but probably more importantly how easy he makes the game sometimes for the other guys on the floor.”
Hagans is the one player for UK that Barbee believes can get by his defender and still see the other nine players on the floor. Hagans was significant down the stretch at Arkansas.
Hagans and EJ Montgomery were called for numerous fouls in both the South Carolina and Arkansas games.
“We did a lot of fouling,” Barbee said of UK in general. “One thing we try to do is make a very competitive practice. But, the one thing we try to limit is the grab and the holding and the fouling because that then translates. What you do in practice is what you’re going to do in the game. We’ve got to be more conscious of what we do with our hands on defense.”
The player UK has to be most concerned with for Georgia is Anthony Edwards, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound freshman who scored 23 points in the loss in Athens.
“They’re doing a lot of stuff with Edwards to get him in the post because he is such a physical, strong, athletic guard who can create a lot of mismatches on that block. And he’s a good passer,” Barbee said.
