The three-year men’s basketball series between Kentucky and Michigan will go on but has been postponed a season due to safety and health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The series will now begin in 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, followed by the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase in London in 2022 and a UK home game in 2023. The series was originally slated to begin this upcoming season with the trip to London, followed by a visit to Michigan in 2021 and a Rupp Arena game in 2022.
“I’m disappointed that we aren’t able to go to London this season — I was really looking forward to meeting the Queen — but I’m glad we were all able to come together, figure this out and preserve this series for the future,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “This was a tough decision for the Hall of Fame because we all want to play this game in London, but I support the group’s decision in putting everyone’s health concerns first and pushing a temporary pause on this.
“The good news is we’re still able to play three great games with Michigan, and we will still follow through on the original plan of going to London (in 2022), playing at Michigan (in 2021), and hosting the Wolverines and Juwan Howard, one of the bright young coaches in the game, at our place (in 2023).”
The new slate of games for the UK-Michigan series: Dec. 4, 2021 — Ann Arbor, Michigan (Crisler Center); Dec. 4, 2022 — London (The O2 Arena); Dec. 2, 2023 — Lexington (Rupp Arena)
The game in London will be televised by ESPN/ABC. Television information for the games at the school sites will be announced at a later time in addition to tip times for all three games.
