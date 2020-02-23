LEXINGTON
The University of Kentucky is becoming more vocal in its thinking about March.
About time, some might say, considering where we are in the 2020 calendar, with one more week left in February.
Yes, all the games against the mediocre teams in November, the two losses in Las Vegas, the numerous close calls all during the SEC schedule — those are all preparation for March.
Now is the time for things to be serious for UK. This is where the stretch run and those practices between the games will help set the stage for how long March will last for the Wildcats.
Kentucky went to 22-5 with its latest escape, 65-59, over Florida in front of a huge and loud crowd of 20,489 at Rupp Arena on Saturday.
The No. 10 Wildcats are 12-2 in the SEC with four games left. They are basically in control of the top seed in the SEC Tournament, unless they completely leave the rails over the next two weeks.
John Calipari knows there are some things to iron out — like getting the ball inbounds against pressing teams — and he’s drifting toward the mode of serious prep time for March.
“Fresh legs and fresh minds in March,” Calipari said. “That’s what wins. Fresh minds means I’m not overwhelming them with two-hour film sessions or with big long scouting reports and overdoing this.
“I’ve never had long film sessions. I don’t give them scouting reports. Do you know why I don’t give them a scouting report of the other team? I want them to know our stuff. Now I’m going to have them learn their stuff? My managers know all the other teams’ stuff. They go through it.
“My team plays their stuff. They don’t have to remember. And the whole time is, how do I get my guys free mentally? They got to feel free and fresh going into March. Now, that’s why I’m saying Thursday — do I do my normal stuff or do we start backing up?”
Thursdays are heavy practice days for Kentucky, and when it gets to this time of the year, Calipari likes to lighten the time load of practices.
Calipari and the team both feel much better about how it has developed over the last month.
Immanuel Quickley has emerged as the most dependable UK player when the team needs a lift, a basket, something good to happen.
Quickley pulled a couple of and-1s and a couple of 3s out of the bag when UK was trying to get some footing early in the second half against Florida.
Quickley finished with 26 points, 22 in the second half. Calipari told him at halftime to not pass up another shot.
“When I make one or two in a game, I’m searching for my next shot,” Quickley said. “My confidence has been great for a while now. When Cal tells me to shoot, I look for opportunities to be aggressive.”
He has become such a major cog for the Wildcats that Quickley and Nick Richards should be strong candidates for SEC Player of the Year.
They were chattering at each other during Saturday’s postgame media session about who should be the winner.
“Co-SEC Players of the Year,” Quickley called out from his seat, although he was shouting at Tyrese Maxey at the time.
Maxey was major in this game with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as he ran the lead guard position when Ashton Hagans wasn’t on the floor. Hagans didn’t start because of a deep thigh bruise, and Calipari wasn’t sure he should’ve played as much as he did against Florida.
“Ashton told me to just do what I do and he had faith in me,” Maxey said. “I took on the role of being a lead guard, trying to get our guys involved early.”
Quickley and Richards have been involved enough to become dominant players in the SEC, and they’re now considered among the best players in the league.
“It’s cool to be in that conversation,” Quickley said. “The Pick Nick video is great.”
That was a video dropped by UK during last week touting Richards as an All-America candidate.
Players and Calipari were joking that Quickley now needed a video or slogan of his own.
Maybe that will get some work this week.
The Wildcats have carved themselves a stronger path to the NCAA Tournament than they had a month ago.
“About three weeks ago, four weeks ago, I thought we may have maxed out,” Calipari said. “I’m like, I don’t know if I can get anything more out of this group. I told the team that. Not then, after.
“But here is what happens. The only way your team gets better is if individual players are improving, and not just your starters or your top three. We need Johnny Juzang to just continue to get better. We need Keion (Brooks) to continue to get better.
“EJ (Montgomery), you’re close. He is so close to being what he’s capable — he’s close, but he’s close because he’s conditioning, he’s pushing. And then we got to get Nate (Sestina) to play like he did against Arkansas.”
All the smaller parts need to keep moving forward.
Kentucky has the kind of consistent top performers to stay around for a long time in March.
