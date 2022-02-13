They have learned how to play basketball together on this University of Kentucky team.
These No. 5 Wildcats have multiple scorers, they had four players get in double figures in their 78-57 win over Florida on Saturday.
These Wildcats (21-4) can defend well enough to keep Alabama to 55 points on its home floor, to keep Kansas to 62 points in Allen Fieldhouse.
They have a rebounding machine named Oscar Tshiebwe, who put up his 16th double-double of the season with 27 points, 19 rebounds, 10 offensive rebounds. Florida had 25 rebounds as a team, and it only had five offensive rebounds.
The numbers Tshiebwe keeps putting up have been absurd game to game. The talk around here has grown louder about Tshiebwe being a National Player of the Year candidate.
UK coach John Calipari is definitely a believer.
“He plays his heart out. He doesn’t play great every night out, but he impacts every game,” Calipari said. “So, I would say there may be a couple of players that are having more of an impact on games than him, but I’d have to see them. I’d have to say over the long haul, he’s doing things that haven’t been done for 45 years. Yeah, but he’s at Kentucky. I know. I get it.”
The Wildcats have also continued developing a sense of will, where if it sees something bad happen to a teammate — like the numerous injuries this UK team has worked through with its guards — it can keep up and keep going in a game.
That happened against Florida, and this time it was TyTy Washington, who had a Florida player roll up on his left leg going for a ball. Washington was in obvious pain, and he stayed down on the floor until he got to his feet and hobbled to the locker room with a concerned look on his face.
You could feel the worry wash over the crowd of 20,000 in Rupp Arena.
It took some time in the postgame media meeting for Calipari to get to the full disclosure of what UK knew about Washington’s injury in the moment. Calipari said Washington had a lower left leg injury but didn’t go into detail.
“Well, there was an X-ray, so if that were — it looked like there’s something there, I’d be like, wow,” Calipari said. “Now, he still may be out a week or two, who knows. Could be a muscle, it could be something that separated, because he got hit hard.”
UK has had Sahvir Wheeler and Washington get hurt in the same game, and it got through LSU and Auburn with losses, but UK bounced back.
“If it was one more guy like it was at LSU and the way it was at Auburn, it makes it way harder,” Calipari said. “You know what I’m saying? We need those guys. But one, we can kind of cover for. We covered for Sahvir, we covered for TyTy. You can do it, but you can’t cover for both of them.”
The Wildcats covered for Washington’s missing time with Wheeler getting nine points and six assists, and Kellan Grady going early and Davion Mintz going late in this game. Grady had 15 points and Mintz added 11.
“Obviously, that was unfortunate for TyTy going out, but we’ve always had the next-man-up mentality,” Wheeler said. “No matter, you know, a certain situation or the circumstance. I think that plays to a strength of this team is our depth and the guys are willing to step up and have stepped up in previous games when their name is called upon. So, obviously, we took a moment like, man, you know, we hope he’s okay. I know he will want us to finish the game and win the game on a high note like we did.”
Kentucky has to travel to Tennessee on Tuesday, and that would be tough enough with Washington healthy. As it is now, Kentucky will have to find a way to work around Washington’s absence.
At least the Wildcats have had some practice getting through games while wounded.
