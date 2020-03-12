The curious week of Ashton Hagans.
Hagans had been part of a chess match that went on with the attached drama for the University of Kentucky basketball team.
It all seemed to be worked out with the sophomore point guard’s return to practice on Wednesday.
Here’s a quick timeline in case you need an update.
Hagans and Nick Richards had a nationally televised argument/discussion/whatever you want to call it in a major 81-73 loss to Tennessee at Rupp Arena.
Hagans took a sabbatical from the Florida game, for personal reasons, according to UK coach John Calipari.
UK was so far down in the second half that ESPN put Florida at a 98% win probability.
Kentucky somehow escaped with a 71-70 victory, coming back from a 18-point hole, without Immanuel Quickley for the last nine minutes.
A win like that, in the last regular season game for UK, lifted the aura of that team to new heights. If the Wildcats could somehow get out of that mess, can an opposing team ever think they’re knocked out before the final horn?
How dangerous does that make UK in the NCAA Tournament?
How much might UK have missed Hagans if the defensive guard decided to stay gone? Indications from a players press meeting Tuesday were that Hagans was ready to come back to the team.
Hagans might have needed time to get his body and spirit back together as UK attempts a major postseason run.
Hagans’ defensive presence has been phenomenal most of the season. He has also continued to be an up-and-down point guard, needing work on offensive skills.
Distraction potential needs to be non-existent with Hagans’ return.
Quickley’s rise as top team performer could have been working on Hagans and his game as well.
There is nothing the sophomore guard did overtly with Hagans. They have made each other better going against each other in practice. At the same time, it could be that Quickley has been in Hagans’ psyche a little bit.
Quickley was named the SEC Player of the Year on Tuesday.
Richards has had a phenomenal season as well, considering where the 6-foot-11 junior came from his first two years with UK.
In many ways, Richards’ success has been tied many times to Hagans getting him the ball in scoring position.
These are among the many dynamics at play as Kentucky tries to figure out the best way to stay on a long path through March and into April.
Tyrese Maxey has had a big impact for Kentucky.
UK got out of the Florida game still breathing in large part because of the way Nate Sestina, Keion Brooks and Johnny Juzang picked up the slack offensively.
Their contributions, the entire team’s ability to fight through at Florida, were strong signs of growth to Calipari.
Having three talented guards has been a benefit so far this season for Kentucky. The team needs Hagans to play well, along with Quickley and Maxey.
It also needs to understand that being on the same page is essential for Kentucky to keep its season going a few more weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.