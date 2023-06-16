The Southeastern Conference was abuzz earlier this week as the league announced the 2024 conference football schedule in the first year of membership for Oklahoma and Texas, but the Kentucky Wildcats have more pressing matters — the year in front of them.
Following a 7-5 record in what could only be described as a major step back for the program, Kentucky heads into the 2023 campaign with its sights set on getting back on track.
Heralded offensive coordinator Liam Coen is back after a year with the Los Angeles Rams.
UK brought in a new transfer quarterback in Devin Leary, who was an early ACC Player of the Year favorite at N.C. State last season before an injury derailed his year. He’ll take over for Will Levis, who drafted by the Tennessee Titans this spring.
The Cats tabbed Ray Davis, a former standout at Vanderbilt, to lead their deep and talented backfield after Chris Rodriguez Jr.’s departure to the NFL.
Kentucky’s coaches completely revamped their offensive line, shifting several players back to their natural positions and bringing in transfers to improve the overall level of competition.
UK’s ultra-talented core of wide receivers is back, as well.
Defensively, the Cats should continue their trend as one of the best units in college football.
Integrating cornerbacks JQ Hardaway from Cincinnati and Jantzen Dunn from Ohio State will be key, along with the addition of nose guard Keeshawn Silver from North Carolina.
They’re poised to join a defense that has to replace five starters but also features plenty of players with experience.
Without question, UK coach Mark Stoops saw where his team needed the most improvement, and the Cats went out to get players that should help immediately.
And, set to play one of the toughest schedules in the nation in 2023, Kentucky needs all the help it can get.
The Cats should zip out to an early winning record with games against Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron and at Vanderbilt, but then Florida comes calling. After that, it’s a visit to two-time defending national champion Georgia and a home contest against Missouri before hitting an open date.
The final five weeks of the season are a gauntlet, however, with a home game against Tennessee, a road contest at Mississippi State, a home matchup with Alabama, and back-to-back road tilts against South Carolina and Louisville.
Currently, Las Vegas odds-makers have the Cats winning 6.5 games next fall.
UK will face eight of the same opponents as it did last season — Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Louisville — and Cats fans can take solace in the fact that they went 4-4 in that stretch.
At the same time, however, there’s not much margin for error.
If Kentucky doesn’t come together as projected, if the Cats’ offense doesn’t develop the way they expect, if UK’s defense takes a step back — any combination of those factors could amount to another disappointing season on the gridiron.
So, the 2024 schedule release with UK set to face Texas for the first time in decades is a big deal, but it’s not important right now.
If the Cats want to get back on track, they’ll need to stay focused on the year in front of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.