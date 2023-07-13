TORONTO — A strong defensive effort, despite facing a much taller Germany squad, and standout performances from a trio of veterans helped Kentucky, representing Team USA, win its GLOBL JAM opener 81-73 Wednesday afternoon at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre.
“It was a good first game for us against a good team,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “One of their players walked out and said we want to see you Sunday (in the gold medal game). I said let’s do it. Will we redo it? Let’s go. That means we’re there.”
Kentucky forced 21 turnovers in the victory, while holding the German squad to 35% shooting from the field. The defensive effort included 10 steals and five blocked shots.
“We have done very little on defense other than you have to guard the dribble drive, which means you got to guard the ball. So we’re guarding the ball pretty good,” Calipari said. “How much have we done pick and roll? A little bit. I thought they did good. Close-outs, we’ve done a lot. European teams ball fake because they’re going to shoot 40 threes. So they ball fake and Justin [Edwards] left (his feet). We said quit leaving your feet and then he left his feet two more times.
“But what it meant is they’re contesting shots and they’re trying,” Calipari said.
It was fifth-year seniors Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell, along with sophomore Adou Thiero, paving Kentucky’s path to victory.
Reeves scored a game-high 24 points while drilling three three-pointers. Mitchell scored 20 points, including four threes from his forward position. Thiero added 10 points, to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.
“He’s a great player, a hard worker and it showed today,” freshmen DJ Wagner said of Thiero. “He was on every rebound, playing really hard and making good plays. So he is definitely a great player and that’s another one who was here before, so he definitely has been showing us the ropes and just showing us the ins and outs.”
Wagner led the way for Kentucky’s top-ranked freshman class, as the five-star guard scored 16 points and dished six assists.
“It felt pretty good just to be able to get out there with my guys, with my teammates for the first time actually playing in a real game,” Wagner said. “For the past couple of weeks, we’ve been playing against each other, competing against each other, so it finally felt good to get out there together. To be able to play against somebody with different jerseys.”
Kentucky’s win over a Germany team that featured six players 6-foot-7 or taller came without 7-foot freshman Aaron Bradshaw, who did not make the trip to Toronto while recovering from a foot injury, or 6-foot-11 sophomore Ugonna Onyenso, who suffered an ankle injury in a friendly Tuesday with Team Africa and likely will not play during GLOBL JAM.
More from this section
Despite the major height advantage for Germany, Kentucky was only outrebounded by four and saw freshman Justin Edwards pull down nine boards from his small forward position.
Paying under FIBA rules, GLOBL JAM games feature four, 10-minute quarters, rather than two, 20-minute halves, which is typical for college basketball.
Wednesday’s game saw Kentucky open on an 8-2 run, which included a three-point play from Thiero and a give-and-go with Mitchell dishing a perfectly placed bounce pass to Wagner for an early layup.
Germany opened the second quarter with back-to-back threes from Jonas Mattisseck and Malte Delow to take a 23-17 lead, but Kentucky would rally to take the lead 35-28 with 2:15 left in the quarter, highlighted by a Reed Sheppard steal and pass to Wagner for a dunk and eight points from Reeves.
UK led 39-36 at the half.
The third quarter saw the Cats outscore Germany 25-16 to take a 12-point lead, with a crafty Wagner finish at the rim and a monster dunk from freshman Jordan Burks highlighting the big quarter for Kentucky.
Kentucky grew its lead to as many as 16 in the fourth quarter, but with just under a minute to play, Germany pulled within six after Simas Lukosius drilled a three.
A pair of free throws from Reeves helped the Cats seal the victory.
Germany, which dropped to 0-1 and will face Team Africa on Thursday, was led in scoring by Delow, who dropped 21 points.
Kentucky (1-0) will face Team Canada at 8 p.m. Thursday. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network on a tape delay. The broadcast is slated for 11 p.m. CST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.