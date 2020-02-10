The University of Kentucky helped erase four years of frustration on the road at Tennessee on Saturday.
The Wildcats earned an impressive 77-64 win to snap a four-game losing streak in Thompson-Boling Arena.
No. 15 UK continued to get strong production out of Immanuel Quickley down the stretch, with the sophomore guard scoring 15 of his team-high 18 points in the second half.
Nick Richards and Tyrese Maxey each scored 15 points as UK navigated foul trouble again on the road.
Beating the Vols was also a breakout opportunity for Johnny Juzang, who scored 13 points and had a key putback of a missed free throw along with three made 3-pointers.
The win came after Kentucky was listed as one of three teams just missing the cut for the top 16 seeds when the selection committee unveiled what the top of the bracket looked like before the weekend games on CBS earlier Saturday.
Michigan State, the last of the four seeds as ranked by the committee entering Saturday, lost to unranked Michigan after the early bracket reveal. Selection committee chairman Kevin White put Kentucky along with Iowa and LSU as the other teams that had been in consideration for the Spartans’ final spot in the early bracket reveal. LSU also lost Saturday afternoon.
“We probably won’t talk about it,” UK coach John Calipari said of the early bracket reveal. “I didn’t expect anything. ... It is what it is.”
UK players said after beating UT that their team is heading in the right direction following a difficult stretch of four straight Saturday road games at Arkansas, Texas Tech, Auburn and Tennessee. UK went 3-1 over those four games.
“It’s amazing to have those type of assets like Johhny Juzang, Keion Brooks, Nate Sestina,” Maxey said. “To have those guys off the bench is really going to help us. We’re not really worried about (the bracket) right now. Just try to get 1% better every day, try to get better tomorrow.”
The win pushed UK to 5-2 in Quadrant 1 wins on its selection committee team sheet because Tennessee is ranked in the top 75 of the NCAA’s NET metric. Those numbers become more important as February moves along and teams are working for top four regional seeds on Selection Sunday. Quadrant 1 includes the NET 30 at home, top 50 in neutral sites and top 75 on the road).
What has been viewed as a negative for Kentucky within the rankings that help determine NCAA seeding is the loss to Evansville back in November in Rupp Arena.
UK is the only team among the top 10 seeds (40 teams) as recentlypredicted by Jerry Palm of CBS Sports in his NCAA bracket projections with a Quadrant 4 loss, and that was to UE.
Palm said UK had some bad losses, and Evansville was the worst.
Palm put Kentucky at a No. 5 seed that would land in the West Region in Los Angeles along with No. 1 seed Gonzaga.
The victory at UT, combined with LSU’s overtime loss to Auburn, moved Kentucky into a three-way tie for first place in the Southeastern Conference. UK is 18-5 overall, 8-2 in the SEC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.