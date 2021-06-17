Late Tuesday afternoon, the NBA let the word out on who had been invited to the NBA Draft Combine.
This is always a special interest time for University of Kentucky basketball fans. Through the years, there have usually been some Wildcats who have declared for the draft, but are not top 10 picks, and could be fringe first-round picks who are seeing whether they should stay in or return to school.
Brandon Boston Jr. and Isaiah Jackson were invited to the combine, and Boston could for sure use a good Combine experience when it convenes June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
Boston came to UK highly touted, but he never got comfortable in a point guard role, and his time on the floor diminished as the season churned toward its ending.
Jackson was something of an unknown coming to UK, but he was a force defensively and rebounding on both ends of the floor. Jackson’s potential has him slated as a lottery pick after being named to the SEC All-Freshman and All-Defensive teams.
The 6-foot-10 Jackson is considered one of the most explosive athletes in the 2021 NBA draft after leading the SEC in blocked shots (2.1 a game). He also averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and shot 55% from the floor in 21 minutes a game.
There are 13 other SEC players who were invited to the Combine as well.
Charles Bassey is a big man from Western Kentucky who could do a lot of good with his invitation to the NBA Combine. The WKU standout is the No. 2 ranked college center in the ESPN Top 100, and No. 26 player overall.
Evan Mobley from USC is the top college center prospect, and he is No. 2 overall on the ESPN draft list. Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State will be the top overall pick in the Draft. Cunningham will not be at the Combine, but Mobley will be.
Bassey, a 6-11, 235, could be a force in the middle, but he was never quite as dominating at WKU considering its league as he should’ve been. The general belief is that the potential for growth in Bassey’s game is significant with the right team.
The Combine is made for players like Bassey, who has loads of potential, but never quite showed what his complete game looked like.
David Johnson from Louisville was also invited to the Combine. The 6-5 point guard is considered a strong playmaker with good size for his position, but he was not a great shooter and an inconsistent scorer.
Johnny Juzang doesn’t have a Kentucky connection now, but the UK transfer drew a lot of attention from Big Blue Nation during his run with UCLA to the Final Four. Juzang averaged 23 points a game in the NCAA Tournament and could end up as a first-round pick off those numbers.
