LEXINGTON
John Calipari talked more than once last season about how 2020-21 wasn’t a real season, not a true University of Kentucky basketball experience for the players.
It was not a real season at all by UK standards with a 9-16 record, and because the Rupp Arena experience was flattened by COVID-19. UK has a 615-77 record in Rupp, that’s a .889 winning percentage in 45 years in the big concrete basketball palace in downtown Lexington.
The difference of playing in a Rupp Arena with 20,000 people in it, as opposed to having the COVID-19 collection of 3,000 or so for each home game was as vast and empty as the wide open spaces that were all over the building last year.
Well, listening to players who Wednesday were meeting face-to-face with media for the first time in well over a year, not having those fans, their voices, their yelling, their cheering, their electricity, was a genuine downer that lasted from game to game.
Big Blue Madness last Friday was the first time UK players had experienced an alive Rupp Arena.
They know now that their home court advantage will return, and it will be a real thing this new basketball season.
It was also the first time that Big Blue Madness was experienced by new UK assistant coach Chin Coleman.
“For me, that was breathtaking,” Coleman said. “Obviously I’ve heard of Big Blue Madness, I’ve heard the stories. Some of my best friends played here, Antoine Walker, Nazr Mohammed, we all grew up together in Chicago. It’s surreal for me to be here, to see the fanfare. That was unbelievable for me. I’m still taken aback by it.
“Having the fans back? This place lives off that, breathes it, you don’t lose many games at Rupp Arena and that’s the reason why, the support.”
Most of the focus last season for the players was trying to find ways to break the losing streaks that went on, and trying to find some avenues to put some wins together.
In years past when UK might have a struggling team, getting the fans going in Rupp Arena on a cold winter night could help pull the Wildcats to victory. Calipari knew that valuable component wasn’t there for last year’s team and it made a significant difference.
“Being brutally honest, it was like a pickup game, an organized pickup game, but a pickup game,” said Dontaie Allen, a redshirt sophomore who had a few big moments for UK shooting the ball last season. “I’m so ready, last year it was a fraction of the crowd. I’ve gone to the football games (this season) and seen the packed houses at the football games, and we’re like this is what it’s going to be like at Rupp.”
Keion Brooks has the most experience on this team playing in Rupp Arena. The 6-foot-7 junior who is considered one of the leaders on this team full of transfers and young players said the difference in his freshman season and last year was enormous.
“It was weird, coming from my freshman year when every game was packed, basically sold out, to where you could hear a pin drop,” Brooks said. “It didn’t feel right, it was a little abnormal. I am happy things are getting back to normal, I’m just excited to experience this with my teammates.”
Lance Ware is another UK player ready for a return to normalcy.
“Fans are a big part of the atmosphere and the game,” Ware said. “So being able to feed off their energy, you know, go on runs and to be able to have them be there with you is going to be phenomenal and help us in the long run.”
While the team has been working a lot in preseason preparation, knowing that Rupp will be full again should give the Wildcats an extra push.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.