Kentucky is reportedly among the long list of suitors to reach out to 7-foot-5 Western Kentucky transfer Jamarion Sharp, who is currently the tallest player in NCAA DI Basketball.

Per a report from 24/7 High School Hoops, Kentucky is among the schools Sharp has heard from, joining a list that also includes Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, LSU, UNLV, Memphis, Wake Forest, Gonzaga, NC State and Cincinnati.

