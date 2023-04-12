Kentucky is reportedly among the long list of suitors to reach out to 7-foot-5 Western Kentucky transfer Jamarion Sharp, who is currently the tallest player in NCAA DI Basketball.
Per a report from 24/7 High School Hoops, Kentucky is among the schools Sharp has heard from, joining a list that also includes Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, LSU, UNLV, Memphis, Wake Forest, Gonzaga, NC State and Cincinnati.
The former Hilltopper has declared for the NBA Draft but also has entered the transfer portal as he opted to maintain his college eligibility. His decision to enter the portal comes after WKU parted ways with head coach Rick Stansbury, replacing him with Steve Lutz earlier this offseason.
Sharp is a Hopkinsville native who started his college career in the JUCO ranks at John A. Logan College in Illinois. He was ranked the third-best JUCO prospect in the class of 2021 by 247sports and signed with Western Kentucky over offers from Arizona, Cincinnati, Oregon and West Virginia.
In his debut season of 2021-22 at WKU, he averaged 8.2 points per game, 7.6 rebounds and a nation-leading 4.6 blocks per game while logging an average of 28 minutes of action over the course of 32 games. He was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and was selected as a finalist for both the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year award and Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year.
He played against Kentucky in Lexington on Dec. 22, 2021, and scored eight points while blocking seven shots and yanking down six rebounds.
Sharp returned to Bowling Green for the 2022-23 season and averaged 7.4 points per and 7.7 rebounds while again leading the nation with 131 blocks, which was good for an average of 4.1 per game. He again won Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and All-Defensive Team honors while also being selected Third-Team All-Conference.
The 7-foot-5, 235-pounder shot 67.9% from the field during his two years at WKU, including 72.6% last season. He, however, has struggled at the free throw line, where he’s a career 46.3% shooter.
His college highlights include a triple-double against Alabama A&M in November 2021 that saw him score 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks, marking just the 18th triple-double with blocks in Division I men’s basketball since 2010 and the first since 2019. He had a career-high 18 points at Austin Peay on Nov. 30 2022, paired with nine rebounds and six blocks.
The center position is a clear need for Kentucky as Ugonna Onyenso, UK’s backup center from last season, is currently in the transfer portal and 2022 consensus national player of the year and 2023 second-team All-American Oscar Tshiebwe is testing the NBA Draft waters.
Sharp now joins a list of available transfer portal players UK has reportedly reached out that includes Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Dalton Knecht (Northern Colorado), Puff Johnson (North Carolina), Graham Ike (Wyoming) and Olivier Nkamhoua (Tennessee).
