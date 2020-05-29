A once annual college basketball rivalry is returning to the Kentucky men’s basketball schedule.
UK has agreed to a three-year series with Notre Dame, beginning with a home game in Rupp Area on Dec. 12 for the 2020-21 season. The series will also include a neutral-site event in 2021 and a road game in South Bend, Indiana, in 2022.
The teams will meet for a neutral-site game on Dec. 11, 2021, at a site yet to be determined. UK will travel to South Bend, Indiana, on Dec. 10, 2022. Game times and television designations for all three games will be announced at a later date.
“If our previous games are any indication, this is going to be a great series,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “I can remember playing Notre Dame in 2010 in Freedom Hall and Ben Hansbrough going crazy in the first half and Terrence Jones willing us to victory in the second half. We went to South Bend a couple years later and that place was nuts. The football team was there and they thumped us. And then the game in 2015 in the Elite Eight was one of the best all-around games I’ve been a part of. Elite play from both teams.
“I’ve got a feeling these three games are going to provide some similar battles. Mike Brey is a terrific coach who always builds teams that are going to fight and give you everything they’ve got.”
The revival of this series was initiated by JMI Sports, who will be the promoter of the neutral site game in 2021. JMI Sports is the exclusive multi-media rights holder at Kentucky and shares comparable rights with Legends at Notre Dame.
UK leads the series by a 43-19 margin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.