After the final game is played and sometimes into the early summer, the University of Kentucky basketball roster is often a moving thing.
There are even more possibilities than usual to consider for this offseason.
Players have decisions to make about whether to enter their names in the NBA Draft. Once that process starts and proceeds, do they stay in based on evaluations from scouting combines and working out for particular teams?
All those factors are in flux with the COVID-19 pandemic canceling sports at all levels around the world.
UK coach John Calipari said last week that he thought four or five players would test the draft waters.
It seems a certainty that freshman guard Tyrese Maxey, junior forward Nick Richards and sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans have finished their college careers. That trio will enter the draft process and stay in, as all three have been listed as likely selections in most mock drafts.
Sophomore forward EJ Montgomery could check out draft possibilities, as could Immanuel Quickley. The sophomore guard had a sensational second half of the season on the way to winning SEC Player of the Year.
What Montgomery and Quickley ultimately do will have a big influence on how Calipari puts his remaining roster together.
If Quickley returns to school, he will be joined by 5-star guards Terrence Clarke, B.J. Boston and Devin Askew and 4-star wing Cam’Ron Fletcher in the backcourt.
Even if Montgomery returns, the 2020-21 Wildcats still need a more physical post presence to replace Richards. There could be plenty of bodies in the mix with Montgomery joined by freshmen Isaiah Jackson and Lance Ware, a pair of 6-foot-9 forwards.
Returning wings Keion Brooks and Dontaie Allen will have more chances for minutes at the power forward spot.
Johnny Juzang’s decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal could also open up some more minutes at the wing.
The NBA timetable for pre-draft camps and combines is completely up in the air.
If Quickley and Montgomery don’t have the chance to work out for teams before the draft, that might be enough to push them back to school. AS ESPN reported last week, NBA teams were preparing for the possibility of drafting without in-person access to workouts, combines or pro days.
“I have more questions than I have answers for them right now,” Calipari said of sharing information from the NBA with UK players who are looking at making the jump.
There is a strong possibility that the combine and draft dates will move, and Calipari thinks the timeframe for college players to return to school should also be fluid as well.
“So now I think these kids should have more time making that decision,” Calipari said. “My worry is for guys — OK, let’s just talk they’re working out right now. If they spend two months and don’t do anything and they try to go work out for an NBA team, it ain’t going to work for them.”
Calipari also pointed out that players who are coming into the UK program, along with those who may be returning, need to be doing some kind of conditioning at home.
