This has been the season of the injury bug for the University of Kentucky basketball team.
There are concerns in that department for UK heading into an important SEC matchup against Florida.
The No. 10 Wildcats are in sole possession of first place in the SEC, but they have both Nick Richards and Ashton Hagans listed day-to-day with injuries.
Richards rolled an ankle late but returned against LSU.
Hagans has a reported thigh bruise. Neither practiced Thursday but both are listed in the early starting lineup for the Wildcats.
Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley would probably both be at point guard if Hagans couldn’t go.
UK coach John Calipari was asked if either learned anything trying to get the team across the finish line at LSU.
“It shows us they have a long way to go,” Calipari said. “Shows us both defensively and decision making. What happened at the end of the LSU game where we went up 15 without him, then they pressed and I had the wrong kind of guys in there and it affected both Immanuel and Tyrese.
“We went to the three guards. We ended up playing pretty good down the stretch, but some of this is me feeling like playing guys in positions I haven’t played. I mean, who do you start if Ashton doesn’t start, Ashton doesn’t play?”
Calipari had a little room to experiment and still pull out a win at LSU. He knows having Hagans on the floor is the best way to go for the Wildcats. Calipari also knows there needs to be a “plan B” if one is available.
“He makes winning plays down the stretch, whether it’s offense or defense,” Quickley said of Hagans’ contributions. “Getting guys shots, things like that. Just that toughness he brings on a day in, day out basis.
“He’s more of a drive first, (myself and Maxey) probably shoot more jumpers than he does, but just as effective. He can make plays off the dribble. I think we can make plays as well. We just have to make up for that toughness and that defensive stuff that he brings, those winning plays. We’ve got to make up for that.”
Calipari was waiting to see what Richards looked like during Friday’s practice before making a determination on the junior forward.
“Just watch him practice,” Calipari said. “He may walk off and say, ‘You know what I can’t go.’ Then you know what? Probably can’t go. If he feels good, he’ll let me know. These kids, the one thing they do and I trust is that they know their bodies. Their body says no, they’ll say no. Don’t want anybody playing hurt, playing 70% You might as well not play.”
Florida has become quite the escape artist recently in the SEC.
The visiting Gators are playing well for coach Mike White. Winners of five of six — including its last three by an average 16.3 points — Florida has moved into a tie for second place in the SEC.
The Gators, who had not posted a 20-point comeback since a record setting 22-point rally at South Carolina in 1993, have done so twice this season.
Florida rallied from 21 down to beat Alabama in two overtimes in the SEC opener, then matched the UF all-time record with a 22-point comeback against Georgia on Feb. 5.
In both games, Andrew Nembhard was the driving force, scoring a career-best 25 in each contest. Against Alabama, 15 of his 25 came after the five-minute mark in the second half. Against Georgia, he had 19 in the second half, including 14 points over the final seven minutes.
