Kentucky safety Vito Tisdale, who missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in his knee, has been dismissed for a violation of team rules, UK announced Tuesday.

“Roster update: Vito Tisdale has been dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules. We have no additional comment on the matter,” UK football announced on its Twitter page.

