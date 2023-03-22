Kentucky safety Vito Tisdale, who missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in his knee, has been dismissed for a violation of team rules, UK announced Tuesday.
“Roster update: Vito Tisdale has been dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules. We have no additional comment on the matter,” UK football announced on its Twitter page.
Tisdale finishes his Wildcats career with 39 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup in two seasons.
“Dear Big Blue Nation, thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career at this prestigious university,” Tisdale posted to Twitter. “I would like to thank everyone who has helped me on and off the field. To my brothers, I love you guys. We made a lifetime of memories over the last few years. Thank you for always supporting me through thick and thin.”
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior was expected to assume a full-time starting role in the secondary last season after appearing in nine games with two starts in 2021 before suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in his knee during spring practice last season.
Kentucky also lost safety Taj Dodson, who gave up football in February. UK’s other safeties include Jalen Geiger, Jordan Lovett and Zion Childress.
Geiger was carted off with a season-ending leg injury in the Wildcats’ Week 2 win at Florida and missed the remainder of the season.
