OWESPTS-07-31-23 UK SPECIAL TEAMS FEATURE

Kicker Matt Ruffolo (96) celebrates with holder Chance Poore (12) after a successful field goal during Kentucky’s 26-13 win over Louisville on Nov. 26, 2022, at Kroger Field in Lexington.

 UK Athletics

Though much of the offseason buzz around the Kentucky football program has circulated around the return of offense coordinator Liam Coen, there’s another area where the Wildcats are placing renewed focus: Special teams.

Often the forgotten third phase of the game, special teams can quickly help flip the momentum of a game — but Kentucky didn’t make those plays as often as head coach Mark Stoops would’ve liked during last season’s 7-6 campaign.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.