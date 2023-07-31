Though much of the offseason buzz around the Kentucky football program has circulated around the return of offense coordinator Liam Coen, there’s another area where the Wildcats are placing renewed focus: Special teams.
Often the forgotten third phase of the game, special teams can quickly help flip the momentum of a game — but Kentucky didn’t make those plays as often as head coach Mark Stoops would’ve liked during last season’s 7-6 campaign.
Matt Ruffolo made only 16-of-24 field goal attempts and ranked 92nd in the FBS with a 66.7% conversion rate. UK also had five attempts blocked, which tied for 124th in the nation.
Between punters Wilson Berry and Colin Goodfellow, Kentucky’s punters tallied only 36.9 net yards per attempt — 99th in the country. They also had two punts blocked.
As a result, Stoops wanted to rebuild his special teams unit, beginning at the top.
“The other area that I had to address was special teams,” Stoops said last week at SEC Media Days. “We needed to improve. We brought in (coach) Jay Boulware. Jay was a guy I tried to hire, wanted to hire for years. I have great respect for Jay.
“He goes back to years ago working for my brother at Oklahoma, working at Texas. Been a lot of good places, and just really like the approach that Jay has and the work ethic that he has.”
With Ruffolo now graduated, fifth-year senior Chance Poore has a chance to earn place-kicking duties after primarily serving on kickoffs and holding field goals. Berry was also slotted as the team’s top punter during the spring, with senior Clay Perry in at long snapper.
More from this section
However, Cats coaches have cast a wide net to shore up their deficiencies.
“Went out and, as I mentioned, with the leadership of Jay Boulware, but needed to be more consistent, just with everything, whether it be snap and hold and punting, kicking, whatever,” Stoops said. “The routine — we need to be routine, and that didn’t always happen a year ago.”
Among candidates pushing for playing time this fall will be kicker Jackson Smith, a redshirt freshman from Boyle County who was ranked the top kicker/punter in the class of 2022 by ProKicker.com. As a senior in 2021, Smith converted 7-of-9 field goals (77.8%) and 72-of-78 extra points (92.3%) as the Rebels went 14-1 and won the KHSAA Class 4-A title.
UK added a pair of senior transfer kickers with Alex Raynor from Georgia Southern and Michael Bernard from Fordham. Raynor, rated a three-star kicker, has made 45-of-59 field goals (76.3%) and 110-of-113 extra points (97.3%) in his college career, while Bernard has primarily handled kickoffs. If nothing else, UK coaches want to have options in case of injuries — a depth problem the Cats certainly faced in 2022.
Stoops also dipped into the transfer portal to bring in long snapper Ronald Gaines, a senior from Temple.
“Two kickers, a snapper and a punter,” Stoops said of his transfer haul, with a laugh. “... As transfer players hit the market and they go looking at teams, I think the ones that will fit our program are the ones that will want to come in and contribute and fit into the culture that we have.”
Kentucky is also bringing in a pair of freshmen kickers with Max DeGraff, a wide receiver/kicker from Lexington Catholic, and North Carolina product Jackson Moore. This past season, DeGraff made 4-of-6 field goals (66.7%) and 58-of-59 extra points (98.3%) as the Knights went 10-3. Heath Jehu, a punter from Alabama, and Walker Himebauch, a long snapper from Colorado, are UK’s other freshmen specialists.
“I like the guys that we have and the fit and the people that they are,” Stoops added, “and we need them to come in and contribute, certainly, this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.