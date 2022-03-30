The Kentucky signees were productive in the McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday in Chicago.
Chris Livingston had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Livingston made 5-of-9 from the floor and 2-for-4 from 3-point range.
Cason Wallace put up seven points, five rebounds and six assists. Wallace was 3-of-10 from the floor, 1-of-2 on 3s.
