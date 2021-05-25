The University of Kentucky softball team lost its first game in its NCAA Tournament series with Notre Dame on Saturday.
What UK did over the rest of Saturday and most of Sunday was nothing short of amazing.
The Wildcats (43-14) shut out the Fighting Irish (33-15) twice Sunday after falling 12-3 in a winner’s bracket matchup Saturday in the Lexington Regional. UK, the tournament’s No. 14 seed, claimed a 7-0 decision before forcing the second game, which it won 4-0. It outhit Notre Dame 19-6 over the two contests after a 12-6 margin in favor of the Fighting Irish on Saturday.
The Cats recovered quickly from their mercy-rule decision Saturday to eliminate Northwestern 7-2 later on Saturday to regain some momentum and rode it through Sunday evening.
Former Daviess County standout Lauren Johnson was a starter throughout the weekend for UK in left field and was third in the batting order with an average around .350. She was 2-for-4 in the first Sunday game against Notre Dame. She walked and was left on base three times in the second win over ND.
The senior, along with the rest of her teammates, will be headed to Tuscaloosa for an NCAA Tournament Super Regional series with No. 3 seed Alabama that is scheduled to start Friday and run through the weekend if it goes a full three games.
This will be the fourth straight Super Regional for UK but the first after falling into the loser’s bracket.
Winning three in Lexington was quite the feat, and it was something former Owensboro Catholic coach George Randolph was quite familiar with during a 22-year run that included six KHSAA state championships.
Catholic ended up taking the long road through double-elimination state tournaments at times during its dominance in the 3rd Region with Randolph at the helm.
He knew what it was like for a Catholic team to have to win three, four or five straight games to get to a championship round in certain years.
After starting 2-1 in the 2013 state tournament, Catholic had to win three straight to get back to a matchup with Greenwood, which beat the Lady Aces 8-0 in the championship game.
Catholic had to play six games in 2004 to get a winner-take-all rematch with Calloway County, which beat the Lady Aces 3-2.
“If you go back through the loser’s bracket, it shows a lot about your team,” Randolph said. “When your back’s against the wall, you don’t want to have any fear, but you have to play with everything you’ve got.
“It’s just a mindset, you want the kids being confident, and when you get in that situation it kind of puts a block on it — all you think about is winning.”
That must have been the mindset for the Wildcats, who turned the hitting tables on Notre Dame and also rode the superb pitching of Autumn Humes and Grace Baalman.
Eight different Wildcats recorded at least one hit. Tatum Spangler led the way on Sunday, going 4-for-6 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Humes threw a complete game in the first Sunday meeting before relieving game two starter Baalman for two outs in the final inning. They gave up one walk between them and combined to throw just 134 pitches on the day; Notre Dame needed 100 more to get through the 14.
“One good thing for them was they were at home,” Randolph said of UK surviving last weekend. “In today’s world of video, they can go back and break things down, (Rachel) Lawson is one of the best at making adjustments from one game to the next.”
Lawson, UK’s softball coach, and the Wildcats now have to prepare to face Montana Fouts, who has been wrecking opposing teams from the pitcher’s circle.
Fouts was a star at East Carter and she was Kentucky Miss Softball in 2018.
Randolph’s final win in his Catholic career was in the 2017 KHSAA State Tournament, by a score of 4-2 over East Carter.
Fouts was the pitcher for East Carter.
