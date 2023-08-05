LEXINGTON — The 2022 season was nothing short of a disaster for Kentucky’s special teams unit.
Routine kicks and extra points missed or blocked, botched snaps, fumbled holds — everything that could go wrong did go wrong, costing the Wildcats several points throughout its 7-6 campaign.
Knowing the unit had to be improved, UK head coach Mark Stoops called upon one of his brother Bob’s former special teams coordinators, Jay Boulware, ahead of the 2023 season in hopes of getting the unit back on track.
“The other area that I had to address was special teams. We needed to improve,” Stoops said at SEC Media Days in July. “We brought in Jay Boulware. Jay was a guy I tried to hire, wanted to hire for years. I have great respect for Jay. ... Been a lot of good places, and just really like the approach that Jay has and the work ethic that he has.
“With the leadership of Jay Boulware ... needed to be more consistent, just with everything, whether it be snap and hold and punting, kicking, whatever. We need to be routine, and that didn’t always happen a year ago.”
With Boulware now calling the shots on special teams, the miscues are now officially in the past.
“I was really looking at that (struggles from last season) for my purpose and just evaluating the players. Last year’s last year. It’s a new year,” Boulware told the Cats’ Pause. “I don’t really have any comments on how they played last year or how they didn’t. I wasn’t in the room, wasn’t part of the team, don’t know all the difficulties they had. I don’t know any of those types of things.
“It’s behind us now. We’re going forward and what I see going forward right now from the guys in that room, I love it.”
Boulware’s impact was seen during spring practice as the Cats attempted 10 live kicks each day, had intense gunner drills and more training for returners than seen in years prior.
Not only has Boulware added to the unit’s workload, but he’s also added some fresh faces to the room.
He added new scholarship long snapper Ronald Gaines, a transfer from Temple, and also added a potential weapon in Georgia Southern placekicker Alex Raynor.
Raynor made 18-of-20 field goal attempts for the Eagles during the 2022 season and enters his debut season at Kentucky one of 30 kickers in the country on the Lou Groza Award watch list.
“What attracted me to him was the accuracy,” Boulware said of adding Raynor. “He was really accurate last year at Georgia Southern and I look forward to seeing some of those same things here.”
While bringing in Raynor shows Kentucky wanted to upgrade at the position with Matt Ruffolo graduated and a returning Chance Poore having only started one game at placekicker since 2019, the new Wildcat said the unit’s 2022 struggles had no factor into his decision to sign with the program.
“Originally, I didn’t know that they had struggles,” Raynor said. “I guess it’s obvious that they recruited me, but things happen and looking forward to hopefully doing my best to resolve that.
“Coach Boulware has a lot of experience dealing with the best. I want to train and be the best. That’s why I came here.”
Raynor’s longest make last season came from 46 yards out, but he may be able to provide range Kentucky hasn’t had from a kicker since Austin MacGinnis graduated in 2017 and also provides a level of confidence that should translate to the bright lights of the SEC.
“I feel really comfortable within 55 yards,” Raynor said. “I train to the point where I don’t have a confidence issue. I go out there and know I’m going to make it. So I try not to focus on the noise or anything like that.”
Early on, Kentucky’s kicking operations have been nothing but routine through the team’s first two days of fall camp.
“Since I’ve gotten here, I haven’t had any issues,” Raynor said. “I haven’t seen anything that’s bothered me or stressed me out. I’m really thankful for Ron Gaines and Wilson [Berry] for giving me a clean operation so far.”
With a true coordinator in the fold and a reliable kicker added, Kentucky’s special teams unit has the potential to go from a major weakness to a strength.
The team returns punter Wilson Berry, who averaged 41.2 yards per punt on 19 attempts while starting the team’s final four games last season after Colin Goodfellow suffered a season-ending injury.
In the return game, Barion Brown, one of the SEC’s best kick returners who also had a 100-yard touchdown return last season, is back, while Tayvion Robinson also returns to provide the team with a veteran punt returner.
If Kentucky can get the basics mastered, the special teams unit will go back to how it wishes to be: An afterthought.
