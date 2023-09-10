Deone Walker vs. EKU

Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker moves in to sack EKU quarterback Parker McKinney during UK’s 28-17 win on Saturday.

 Darrell Bird/The Cats’ Pause

LEXINGTON — In a game far too close for comfort for the home team, the Kentucky Wildcats pulled out a 28-17 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Saturday at Kroger Field to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The ugly win did not see Kentucky get on the scoreboard until the final minute of the first half against an EKU defense that allowed 66 points to Cincinnati in its season-opening loss last Saturday. The Cats committed 10 penalties for a loss of 70 yards, had a punt blocked and threw an interception before halftime.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.