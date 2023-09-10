LEXINGTON — In a game far too close for comfort for the home team, the Kentucky Wildcats pulled out a 28-17 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Saturday at Kroger Field to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The ugly win did not see Kentucky get on the scoreboard until the final minute of the first half against an EKU defense that allowed 66 points to Cincinnati in its season-opening loss last Saturday. The Cats committed 10 penalties for a loss of 70 yards, had a punt blocked and threw an interception before halftime.
Kentucky bounced back to score touchdowns on three of its four second-half possessions, but the victory was far too sloppy for celebration.
“I’m not going to be over-critical,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. “I know we have a lot of work to do.
“A lot to work off of. It’s a lot better to go to work 2-0. We’ll get some more things fixed.”
EKU put together an inspired effort just days following the news that its two-time national championship-winning head coach, Roy Kidd, was moved into hospice care. Both teams wore stickers on their helmets to honor the legendary coach.
“I appreciate Kentucky wearing the sticker just like we did,” EKU head coach Walt Wells said postgame. “I don’t know if Kentucky players will know (Kidd’s impact on football in Kentucky), but I know our players always know. That’s our job not to let anyone forget.”
The first half was a nightmare for the Wildcats.
UK was held to a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession and Wilson Berry’s ensuing punt was blocked by EKU’s Cornelius Evans, setting up the Colonels at the Kentucky 30-yard-line. With a short field, EKU took full advantage as quarterback Parker McKinney scrambled for a 14-yard touchdown run to give the visitors an early 7-0 lead.
Things got worse later in the first quarter as UK drove down to the EKU 33-yard-line, where, on 4th-and-9, quarterback Devin Leary was sacked from behind by Albert Nunes and turned the ball over on downs.
Early in the second quarter, still trailing 7-0, Kentucky’s defense appeared to provide the momentum-shifting play the Wildcats needed. Trevin Wallace ripped the ball free from EKU running back Braedon Sloan and Alex Afari recovered the fumble for the Wildcats, setting up UK at the Colonels’ 24-yard-line. However, UK’s offense would give the ball right back when Leary’s pass was batted up at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by the Colonels’ Frank Lee.
“We definitely have to start better,” Leary said. “We’re much better than that. We understand that we have to start better in the first half. The defense balled out, credit to those guys.
“A lot of guys in the locker room were kind of just dabbing each other up, understanding that we got to start better. I thought that was a big takeaway from today.”
More from this section
In the opening half’s final minute, UK was finally able to crack the scoreboard. A 36-yard punt return from Barion Brown set up the Wildcats’ offense at the EKU 24-yard-line with 48 seconds left in the half. On the very first play, Leary found Tayvion Robinson for a 24-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7-7 heading into halftime.
“To get the punt return at the end of the first half and another big play from the special teams and get the seven points, I thought was really big,” Stoops said.
The game plan for EKU had been to limit Brown’s touches on special teams.
“They had no timeouts left. I was going to run it down to one (second) and call a timeout. Still was supposed to play it out of bounds,” Wells said of the punt return. “It’s funny, you go to practice and they punt out of bounds all day and you come out of here and then kick it right down the middle.
“We kicked it straight to Barion and he made sure he told me about it after the game ... If we could go in 7-0, we’ve got a little bit of momentum. We gave the momentum, going 7-7.”
EKU opened the second half with a 21-yard Patrick Nations field goal to retake the lead at 10-7, but the Wildcats responded when Leary found Robinson for a 6-yard touchdown to give UK its first lead of the day at 14-10 with 5:47 remaining in the third quarter.
After forcing another EKU punt, Robinson’s big day continued as he ran 56 yards on a jet sweep pass, which set up a 13-yard Leary touchdown pass to Brown two plays later, extending the Wildcats’ lead to 21-10.
Robinson finished with 136 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions.
“It felt good getting our team on the board and helping us win the game,” Robinson said.
The Colonels pulled within a score early in the fourth quarter as McKinney tossed a 9-yard touchdown to Sloan, cutting the UK lead to 21-17 with 12:04 left to play, but Kentucky answered less than four minutes later. Leary threw his fourth touchdown of the game with 8:08 left to play by hitting Ray Davis for a 24-yard score, pushing the lead to 28-17.
A third-down sack from Deone Walker forced EKU to punt on its ensuing possession, and the offense ran out the clock to end the Colonels’ comeback hopes.
UK returns to action next Saturday with a home matchup against Akron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.