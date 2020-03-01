LEXINGTON
How Nick Richards has played much of the season for the University of Kentucky should help make the Wildcats a top three or four seed in the NCAA Tournament.
That’s the way it should play out when the NCAA field is announced on the third Sunday in March.
But, Richards is still having to discover a few things about himself even as the end of his junior season is fast approaching.
How can Richards handle things when he’s getting knocked all over the place from the free-throw line to the baseline?
What would Kentucky do if it had to play a physically demanding opponent with Richards on the bench for 16 minutes in the first half?
UK got a prolonged look at just that over the last 13 minutes of the first half against Auburn.
What a raucous full house at Rupp Arena got to see were some of the best stretches of basketball UK has put together this season.
Nate Sestina and Keion Brooks provided productive minutes inside as UK had to battle to beat Auburn 73-66.
Sestina scored 11 points and Brooks added four, including a couple of power baskets.
Richards returned in the second half and finished with 14 points, three rebounds and two blocked shots in 18 minutes.
“Nick struggled, but we all know, that’s one of the things he’s going to have to break through,” UK coach John Calipari said. “Nick’s got to know, we are going to get in there in March and somebody is going to say one thing: Just go after him, physically push him, shove him, grab him, throw him out of the way and see what he does. He’s going to have to perform.”
Other Wildcats are performing at strong levels as March arrived on Sunday, so getting through right now without a ton of early help from Richards, and playing well for multiple minutes at a time are signs that they are still improving.
This Kentucky team has now won eight straight games, has climbed steadily in national polls, back to No. 8, and No. 18 in the NET before stopping Auburn.
UK (24-5) won the SEC regular season championship Saturday.
It made 27-of-33 free throws while Auburn made 22 field goals. UK got double-figure scoring from four players and a double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds) from Immanuel Quickley.
Kentucky has two more games to finish the regular season, hosting Tennessee on Tuesday and at Florida on Saturday. Then they will head to the SEC Tournament as the No. 1 seed.
After that, it will be the ultimate game of if you lose one, you really are done.
“In March you have to win six games to win it all, right?” Sestina asked. “We’ve won eight in a row, that proves we can do it. It shows us we’re mentally tough enough, physically tough enough to finish games, to win hard games, close games, in hostile environments.”
Winning hard games and close games has to become a trademark of teams wanting to advance deep into March. Kentucky didn’t look like that kind of team early, or even in January.
The computers haven’t forgotten about UK’s loss to Evansville back in November. Neither have a lot of other folks, UK fans and followers or not.
“You know what’s amazing, when anybody talks about our season, you know what they say? Evansville, Evansville, Evansville,” Calipari said, getting warmed up for a rant that went on for a minute or two. “I’m like, are you talking about the game Nov. 12 where EJ (Montgomery) did not play in the game and Ashton (Hagans) was sick and so was Nick, and we played with two guys with the flu? That game? That’s the one you’re talking about? Can you say it for me again? Evansville, Evansville, Evansville.”
It’s been a long time since that Evansville feel-good night that left Kentucky feeling so, so bad.
Walter McCarty isn’t the UE coach anymore. UE went 0-18 in The Valley.
Calipari is cracking wise on the podium about that loss. Kentucky is navigating its way toward what could be a big month of March.
“I really like Kentucky’s team,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “I think they are very undervalued.”
Quickley thinks scoring droughts are the major problem UK needs to address heading toward postseason.
“I think we’re going to go back and watch all the scoring droughts we had and see shot selection, screening, passing, just little stuff,” Quickley said. “Coach Cal teams always get better as the season goes along. A lot of people doubted us, didn’t think we could get here, still don’t think we can get to the Final Four. It’s good we kept working. We can defend at a high level. We’ve got Nick Richards, that’s something I don’t think a lot of teams have. We’ve got Ashton Hagans, that’s something a lot of teams don’t have.
“When you can defend, and you’ve got a lot of smart guys, tough guys, like we have, you give yourself a chance.”
UK is still finding ways to get better. That gives UK more than a chance to have a special March, and it might still be playing in early April.
